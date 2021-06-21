Connect with us

Exclusive premiere: Ava Rowland premieres acoustic video for ‘California Gypsies’

Published

Ava Rowland
Ava Rowland. Photo by Bailee Reitz
Ava Rowland. Photo by Bailee Reitz

On June 21, rising artist Ava Rowland premiered her acoustic video for “California Gypsies” exclusively on Digital Journal.

“I am so excited to be releasing the ‘California Gypsies’ acoustic video,” Rowland told Digital Journal. “What a great way to kick off the summer.”

“Roll the windows down and take a road trip with your friends while listening to this song. After all, that’s what the song is about. It is about celebrating friends and enjoying life,” she explained.

Her music video for “California Gypsies” was directed by Josh Sikkema.

To learn more about Ava Rowland and her new music, check out her official website and follow her on Instagram.

In this article:Artist, Ava Rowland, california gypsies

