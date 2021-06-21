Exclusive premiere: Ava Rowland premieres acoustic video for ‘California Gypsies’

Ava Rowland. Photo by Bailee Reitz

On June 21, rising artist Ava Rowland premiered her acoustic video for “California Gypsies” exclusively on Digital Journal.

“I am so excited to be releasing the ‘California Gypsies’ acoustic video,” Rowland told Digital Journal. “What a great way to kick off the summer.”

“Roll the windows down and take a road trip with your friends while listening to this song. After all, that’s what the song is about. It is about celebrating friends and enjoying life,” she explained.

Her music video for “California Gypsies” was directed by Josh Sikkema.

