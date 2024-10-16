Exclusive: Katrina Ford talks ‘World on a Wire,’ debut her new video

Katrina Ford. Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz

Singer-songwriter Katrina Ford chatted about her new single “World on a Wire,” and she debuted her music video exclusively in Digital Journal.

The song is featured on her forthcoming debut solo album “H.E.A.R.T.,” which will be out November on 1st.

Inspiration for ‘World on a Wire’

On the inspiration for “World on a Wire,” Ford remarked, “Thematically, I was inspired by Fassbinder’s film ‘World on a Wire’ and exploring the ideas of simulation theory. Musically, ‘World on a Wire,’ went through a lot of changes.”

“It started out as just a basement jam with synth and drums we had looped. We played with the idea of a descending melody and vocal that would sound like it was spinning and disappearing,” she elaborated.

“We kept adding more ideas,” she noted. “I wanted some church bells , so Sean recorded them outside of Foundry UMC in DC and sampled them. Despite all the additions something was still missing.”

“We had all but given up on it… We shelved the song for many months… Eventually came back to it and tried slowing it down to give it the right lazy groove. It worked and the rest of it fell into place,” she added.

Music and songwriting inspirations

Regarding her music and songwriting inspirations, she shared, “I am continually inspired by all of the great music I had growing up and all of the music and musicians in my life that still inspire me to hone my craft and share my heart through my art.”

“I’m inspired by so much it’s hard to narrow it down,” she said. “I can be inspired by something as corny as a sunset, as mundane as the weather or as heavy as global conflict.”

“I find I am always making art and music, I continually keep the conversation going with creation,” she added.

Song selection approach for her LP

On the song selection process for her new album, she stated, “We are continually in the process of writing and recording. Not really thinking in terms of of one album at a time , just one song at a time. It’s a slower process in some ways.”

“Instead of creating an album in a batch, we made singular slices until we had a whole pie. But as of now, we have a few pies,” she noted.

“We selected these songs out of all of the recordings because they fit well together musically. The song ‘Killing it’ was added last, as a balancing force,” she added.

Favorite song on the album

Ford listed “Killing It” as her personal favorite. “It was the last song written on the album, and I like how triumphant it feels. Power through loss,” she explained.

Her future plans include “more music and more art.”

Success

On her definition of the word success, Ford said, “Success, to me, is becoming an embodiment of a dream, and fulfilling an agreement to share the experience of being a human with full heart and soul against all odds.”

Closing thoughts on her new music

For her fans and listeners, Ford remarked about her new music, “I want this music to inspire others to share their thing… to give energy to and an excitement for living.”

To learn more about Katrina Ford, follow her on Instagram.