Exclusive: Jazzy K premieres ‘Trap House’ music video

Artist Jazzy K. Photo Courtesy of Nxtorius.

Australian artist Jazzy K premiered her brand new music video for “Trap House” exclusively in Digital Journal on May 20.

It was produced by multi-Grammy-winning producer My Guy Mars, who has worked with such artists as Jay-Z, Snoop Dog, Drake, Mary J. Blige, and Drake. It was recorded at the iconic Sound Factory in Los Angeles, California.

Jazzy K is 23 years old, and she hails from Australia. Her vocals on this track are expressive and soulful, and it is worth checking out.

“I was offered an opportunity that seemed amazing,” she said. “It was looking perfect but something didn’t feel right when I came home from LA, I had to make a decision and as I was reflecting on my journey so far I remember that I promised myself I would always trust my instincts and I would never change who I am for the industry That’s when the lyrics for ‘Trap House’ started coming in the song was written in my living room at home.”

“I didn’t end up taking that deal I trusted my gut and when I was back in LA I was performing live doing a showcase and there was a producer in the audience by the name of My Guy Mars,” she said.

She continued, “He heard me singing and he wanted to work with me so a few weeks later we were in his studio and I sang him the song I had written called ‘Trap House.’ He loved it and agreed to produce it for me. It was then recorded with final vocals at Sound Factory in Hollywood and was vocally engineered by Austin Chandler.”

It is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Jazzy K, follow her on Instagram and on TikTok.