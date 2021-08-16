Exclusive interview with Precious Mayes: Executive producer of ‘The Bay’

Precious Mayes. Photo Credit: RL Vasquez

Producer, healthcare leader, and entrepreneur Precious Mayes chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her latest endeavors.

Mayes has been a leader in the healthcare industry for over three decades, who runs several hospitals, and she serves as the president and CEO of the Paciﬁca Hospital of the Valley; moreover, she is an executive producer of the 23-time Emmy award-winning series “The Bay,” created by Gregori J. Martin.

Mayes was recognized with a special pandemic award this year at the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards. “I am overwhelmed, blessed, and it is probably one of the greatest honors a person can receive, especially with my healthcare background. I am proud to be a frontline responder in the pandemic for the past 20 months,” she said. “It’s actually very overwhelming, for wanting to do the right thing and encourage people to get back to work safely and to get some sense of normalcy out there. It was my greatest honor to receive such an important recognition.”

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, “Every day is a gift.”

The following quote is Mayes’ mantra is life: “every day is a gift, you are not guaranteed tomorrow.” “I actually sign everything in my emails with this quote, and most people know me from that,” she admitted. “Live life to the fullest, and don’t be afraid to live life.”

Digital age

On being a producer and entrepreneur in the digital age, she said, “It is very visionary. I love it, and I have a tremendous amount of creativity, so to be nominated as part of the writing team this season was humbling. I love and have a passion for writing, so I look forward to putting out a ton of more content in this digital era.”

“The digital age allows for anyone to be creative that didn’t feel like they could actually be in that world. It really makes a difference in terms of putting the creativity out and being able to have a voice,” she added.

‘The Bay’

Speaking of “The Bay,” Mayes also earned a 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination as an executive producer on the show. “The nomination was amazing. I have been honored and blessed to win an actual Emmy last year,” she said. “You strive really hard to put out content and to be a part of something that is beautiful, relevant, and resonates with people. Just receiving the nomination alone was amazing.”

“Gregori J. Martin is an amazing writer and Kristos Andrews is an awe-inspiring actor. They have both embraced and welcomed me into the Bay family,” she added.

In the upcoming Season 7 of “The Bay,” Mayes revealed that she will be playing the role of Belinda Kenway. “I hope fans of ‘The Bay’ are pleasantly surprised by my character,” she foreshadowed.

‘The Magic’

She also plays the role of Donna Carrington in the upcoming film “The Magic,” which was also written and directed by Gregori J. Martin.

“Gregori encouraged me to be a part of this project, it was the perfect time to immerse myself into a Christmas movie with hope, during a time of uncertainty in this pandemic,” she said.

“To take the role of Donna, a powerful attorney, was amazing. We are excited for it to come out. Christmas is my favorite time of year, I love Christmas music, Christmas movies, and the hope and joy it brings to all,” she elaborated.

For hopefuls that wish to go into acting, she encouraged them to research and really strategize on the space that they want to be in. “Also, they should really develop some opportunities and search for mentorships out there,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to ask for advice and research.”

Mayes defined the word success as the “opportunity to give back, whether that’s mentorship or opportunities for others.” “When you have the opportunity to be successful in any of your endeavors, I find it rewarding to give back to others or communities,” she said.

To learn more about her work as a producer and filmmaker, check out Precious Mayes’ IMDb page.