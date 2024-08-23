Everett Andres is at the top of his form

Photo courtesy of Everett Andres

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

As a critically acclaimed child actor, Everett Andres (16) has developed an impressive filmography, with his blend of athleticism, academics, and artistry making him a standout performer in the industry. Recognized for his skill and presence, Andres is making his mark as a talented young actor in the film and television industries and has received critical praise, nominations, and awards for his performances.

Andres’ work can be seen on major networks and streaming platforms as he collaborates with reputable artists in the industry. His gymnastics experience has made him a versatile actor who can perform his own stunts. A carded athlete with the National Sports Institute, Andres ranks among the top athletes in the country and brings physical prowess and discipline to his craft as an actor.

Because of COVID, auditioning turned from an in-person endeavor to tapes submitted online and has largely remained there still. “Doing auditions from home suits me well; it suits my process and allows me to keep up my training schedule in the gym, go to school, and pursue music, too,” he said.

Andres has captured attention in the industry and landed roles in prestigious projects that have been aired on wide-reaching platforms. Among his many achievements is his collaboration with esteemed Oscar-winning director Peter Ramsey on Netflix’s acclaimed series Lost Ollie. Andres’ distinguished skillset made him the perfect fit for the role. On the project, he was lauded for his accent work and how he captured the characters’ aggression, as well as eliminating the need for a stunt double, as he was impressively able to learn martial arts and perform fight choreography. When speaking of Andres’ work, Ramsey says, “He was able to take the character of Mike to a level of edginess and believability that perfectly suited the feel we needed for our show, which combines fantasy and a grounded realism…he took what was on the page and enhanced it.”

In the Hallmark film Navigating Christmas, Andres was tasked with playing an emotionally complex leading role. Producer Jonathan Brownlee admitted it was hard to find teens who could manage a challenging leading role with the demanding schedule of the network. As Jason, Andres convincingly embodied the resentful emotions of a teen while adding depth and layers to the part by portraying the underlying vulnerable pain at the root of the character’s anger. Once again, he was also able to perform his own stunts in the scenes where he stole a boat and was lost at sea. Always surpassing expectations on set, Andres’ chemistry with his love interest even inspired the Hallmark office to write him more scenes.

Andres’ combination of a strong emotional range and impressive athletic abilities sets him apart. He is able to add a compelling layer of realism and intensity to each role. Brimming with charisma on screen, each character he takes on has an impact on both viewers and critics. It’s not surprising that he has been honored with many positive reviews and has been nominated for two prestigious Leo Awards.

Everett Andres is excited about what comes next. It’s under wraps for now, but it is certain he is bringing his very best to the project. It’s the only way he rolls.