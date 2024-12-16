Eugenie Jones talks about her eponymous new jazz album

Eugenie Jones. Photo Credit: Sennia Kyle.

Jazz singer-songwriter Eugenie Jones chatted about her eponymous new album, “Eugenie,” which will be released on January 20th.

How did you approach the song selection process for your self-titled album?

First and foremost, I am a storyteller, so I choose songs that tell authentic and meaningful stories that listeners can identify with and see their lives in.

I also select songs that uplift spirits and validate emotions of heartache or disappointment, offering a path through and beyond those feelings.

On the lighter side, I like to dance, so I sometimes choose songs that make me want to move.

Other times, I choose songs that are sassy and infused with sarcasm and wit for those occasions or people who inspire those moods. That’s who I am in real life, so, good or bad, I want my music to reflect those aspects of my personality.

Overall, I select a balance of “Eugenie-ized” covers—familiar songs that draw listeners in—and then introduce them to new originals, allowing me to create unique listening experiences.

What inspires your music and songwriting?

My most profound music comes from the emotional overflow of life experiences of joy or pain. For example, I once worked in an office where I was mistreated, but I was stuck there for a long time before finally landing a new job.

I remember tears rolling down my face one morning as I rode the elevator to my office. That experience inspired me to write “Say What You Will.”

It was a difficult period, but it also inspired a powerful song I’m proud to have written.

We all have emotions and cope with them in different ways. I write and sing, but the most rewarding moments come when someone tells me how much a song has helped or inspired them.

What is your favorite song on there and why?

“Hold Back the Night” is a close tie with “Nothing Better.””Hold Back the Night” is a favorite because it brightens any dark day.

On the other hand, “Nothing Better,”with its beautiful melodic strings, is a favorite because I’m a romantic, and it compellingly illustrates that nothing is better than love.

What do your plans for the future include?

I plan to perform internationally, and hope to perform at more locations across the U.S., I also hope to find new ways to broaden the reach of my music.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now, with streaming technology and social media being so prevalent)

I see both positives and negatives in the digital age. On one hand, it has made recording and selling music easier. Big record labels are no longer the only way forward, and the rules of the industry have dramatically changed.

On the downside, just as when the iconic superstar Prince became a “symbol,” music creators continue to be financially marginalized by this industry.

Social media has benefits and drawbacks. While reaching thousands of people is easier, those drive-by-click relationships rarely translate into record sales or audience attendance at live performances.

Artists can’t rely on social media alone; we must find meaningful ways to connect with our fans beyond likes and shares.

Which artist would you like to do a dream duet with and why?

If he was alive today, my dream duet would be with the irreplaceable Marvin Gaye—wow, because I believe we would harmonize beautifully together.

What does the word success mean to you?

For me, success means doing fulfilling, meaningful work that utilizes my gifts and talents while adding value to the lives of people around me.

What would you like to say to our readers about your new CD? (What is one thing you want them to get out of it?)

Welcome to jazz you can feel. Listen. Enjoy. Repeat!

