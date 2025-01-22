Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Eszylfie Taylor talks about ‘Mind Body Money’ reality TV series

Celebrity financial advisor Eszylfie Taylor chatted about his reality TV series “Mind Body Money,” which premieres on February 7th.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Eszylfie Taylor
Eszylfie Taylor. Photo Courtesy of Eszylfie Taylor.
Eszylfie Taylor. Photo Courtesy of Eszylfie Taylor.

Celebrity financial advisor Eszylfie Taylor chatted about his reality TV series “Mind Body Money,” which premieres on February 7th.

Taylor is the founder and president of Taylor Insurance and Financial Services located in the financial district of Pasadena, California, and serves individuals, business owners, athletes, celebrities, and high net worth families

On his experience doing the show, he said, “The experience was quite enlightening. I learned a lot about TV production and show business in general.”

Lessons learned from the series

    On the lessons learned from this show, he said, “I will always bet on myself and trust there is a divine purpose in all things. Even when all the odds seemed stacked against you, do not quit on your dreams.”

      The digital age

      On being a part of the digital age, he said, “I am very excited to watch this series air through a variety of platforms all over the world. The message in the show is important for all to hear.”

        Inspiration to go into finance

        Regarding his inspiration to go into finance, he shared, “At the onset of my career, it was to make money. As time passed, my mission quickly shifted to making an impact.”

        “The byproduct of my work and service will allow me to make money,” he added.

        Advice for people wishing to go into finance

        For hopefuls that wish to go into finance, he said, “Buckle up. It’s a bumpy ride. There are two types of people in this business.”

        “New people. Successful people. Turnover is very high, but for those who don’t quit, the career can be very rewarding,” he added.

        Career-defining moments

        Regarding his career-defining moments, he revealed, “I have failed over and over again. I just never stay down.”

        Success

        On his definition of the word success, he said, “Freedom. The ability to do as you choose when you want.”

        Closing thoughts on the show

        For fans and viewers, he concluded, “I want them to take away the parts of the show that speak to them, and to keep striving to become the best version of themselves.”

        To learn more about Eszylfie Taylor, follow him on Instagram.

        In this article:Celebrity, Digital Age, Eszylfie Taylor, Finance, financial advisor, reality, Series, Show, TV
        Markos Papadatos
        Written By

        Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 22,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

        You may also like:

        Business

        Where are the best US states to launch a business?

        Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for new-business creation.

        6 hours ago
        The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the nonprofit group that minds the internet's infrastructure, is worried about chatter at the United Nations about giving more control of the world wide web to individual governments The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the nonprofit group that minds the internet's infrastructure, is worried about chatter at the United Nations about giving more control of the world wide web to individual governments

        Tech & Science

        Majority of popular websites in U.S. and Europe are not compliant with privacy regulations

        In the US, at least 10 companies since 2022 have been fined for violating consent compliance on websites.

        23 hours ago

        Business

        Trump’s meme coin venture sparks backlash

        Cryptocurrencies launched by Donald and Melania Trump have angered some digital currency advocates.

        6 hours ago
        Shares of Rivian and other electric vehicle companies fell after US President Donald Trump issued an executive order targeting the EV industry Shares of Rivian and other electric vehicle companies fell after US President Donald Trump issued an executive order targeting the EV industry

        Business

        As Trump takes aim at EVs, how far will rollback go?

        During his inaugural address, Trump said the moves would "end" the "Green New Deal," ridiculing Biden-backed incentives for EV sales.

        16 hours ago