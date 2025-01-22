Eszylfie Taylor talks about ‘Mind Body Money’ reality TV series

Eszylfie Taylor. Photo Courtesy of Eszylfie Taylor.

Celebrity financial advisor Eszylfie Taylor chatted about his reality TV series “Mind Body Money,” which premieres on February 7th.

Taylor is the founder and president of Taylor Insurance and Financial Services located in the financial district of Pasadena, California, and serves individuals, business owners, athletes, celebrities, and high net worth families

On his experience doing the show, he said, “The experience was quite enlightening. I learned a lot about TV production and show business in general.”

Lessons learned from the series

On the lessons learned from this show, he said, “I will always bet on myself and trust there is a divine purpose in all things. Even when all the odds seemed stacked against you, do not quit on your dreams.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he said, “I am very excited to watch this series air through a variety of platforms all over the world. The message in the show is important for all to hear.”

Inspiration to go into finance

Regarding his inspiration to go into finance, he shared, “At the onset of my career, it was to make money. As time passed, my mission quickly shifted to making an impact.”

“The byproduct of my work and service will allow me to make money,” he added.

Advice for people wishing to go into finance

For hopefuls that wish to go into finance, he said, “Buckle up. It’s a bumpy ride. There are two types of people in this business.”

“New people. Successful people. Turnover is very high, but for those who don’t quit, the career can be very rewarding,” he added.

Career-defining moments

Regarding his career-defining moments, he revealed, “I have failed over and over again. I just never stay down.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, he said, “Freedom. The ability to do as you choose when you want.”

Closing thoughts on the show

For fans and viewers, he concluded, “I want them to take away the parts of the show that speak to them, and to keep striving to become the best version of themselves.”

To learn more about Eszylfie Taylor, follow him on Instagram.