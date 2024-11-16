Erin Alvey talks about her new single ‘End Badly’ and motherhood

Erin Alvey. Photo Credit: Justin Hammond.

Artist Erin Alvey chatted about her new single “End Badly,” music and songwriting inspirations, and motherhood.

How did “End Badly” come about?

“End Badly” was written with some of my favorite songwriters in town. Jennifer Denmark, Patrick Murphy, and Jay Brunswick.

Jennifer has written with just about every name you’ve heard on country radio, Patrick recently co-wrote Tim McGraw’s No. 1 “Standing Room Only,” and Jay is a fantastic producer in town. The song is essentially a darker take on a typical love song.

It was inspired by the idea that if my current husband and I had ever broken up, I needed him to really break my heart and make sure our story “ended badly”, otherwise he would have forever been “the one who got away”.

What inspires your music and songwriting?

Life! Writing has always been an outlet for me, more typically growing up when I was sad, hurt, or angry. As I grew with my songwriting, I learned how to write when I was also happy.

I love writing from my own personal experiences, but also enjoy writing from outside perspectives as well.

What do your plans for the future include?

The first track, “End Badly”, is 1 of 6 included in my EP, “Q+A”, so I plan to release the next songs over these next few months.

I’m really enjoying being a wife and a mother as I continue my career as an artist, as well, and my future plans will include a balance of the three.

How has motherhood been for you?

Quite simply, it has been the single best thing to ever happen to me. Becoming a mother to my son, Felix, is the most magical feeling I’ve ever experienced.

What is your advice for young and aspiring artists?

I really don’t know how much “advice” I’d feel comfortable giving. If there were a set direction for success in this industry, then I think advice would be more helpful and I’d happily be the first to offer it.

To be honest, however, I am still learning as I go as well and I think the less you seek other’s opinions and advice the better in this craft. Keep your blinders on and create what you love…I guess that’s my best advice!

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (now with streaming, technology and social media being so prevalent)

I love it! Sure, it offers a whole new set of pressures and responsibilities, but it’s so beautiful being able to directly share your art.

I am the narrator of my story and what I choose to share…I love that immediate connection to the listener.

What does the word success mean to you?

Being happy. If I’m happy, that means those I love around me are happy, and that’s as much success as I could ever ask for in this short life on earth.

What would you like to say to your fans about your new music?

If you’re living the lyrics in the songs or you’ve lived them before, I hope you find comfort or joy in them. These songs are from life experiences, the good…the bad…the ugly…and all hold a special place in my heart.

Whether you roll your windows down and scream the lyrics through laughter, or drive in the pouring rain and cry… these are for you.

“End Badly” is available on Spotify by clicking here.

To learn more about Erin Alvey, follow her on Instagram.