Erika Eleniak talks about ‘After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun’ on Hulu

Erika Eleniak. Photo Credit: Rich Polk, Disney

Actress Erika Eleniak chatted about being a part of “After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun” on Hulu.

‘After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun’

On being a part of the four-part Hulu docuseries “After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun,” she remarked, “It was great. It was really nice to get together and see everybody and have a reunion. It was great and a lot of fun.”

Eleniak had great words about working with director and showrunner Matthew Felker.

“Matt is an amazing guy. He is such super down-to-earth, very honest and he just keeps it real. When you feel comfortable around someone like that, it makes it easier to do your job,” Eleniak said.

On her character, Shauni, on the “Baywatch” show, Eleniak said, “Shauni was fun. She was very sassy… especially the first season, she was a little brat.”

“I think Shauni grew up a lot in the second season, so it was nice to have that character arc and watch her grow up a little bit. Also, it was fun to play off of Billy Warlock’s character. Billy is such a good guy,” she elaborated.

‘The Hollywood Show’ in Burbank, California

This past weekend, Eleniak was a part of “The Hollywood Show” in Burbank, California, along with several other “Baywatch” cast members, and other actors from popular ‘90s shows.

“The Hollywood Show was fun,” she admitted. “I hadn’t done a show in a really long time. I ran into so many people. It was nice seeing some of the ‘Baywatch’ cast and running into people I hadn’t seen in years… so it was a lot of fun.”

Erika Eleniak remembers Michael Newman

Eleniak remembered her late “Baywatch” co-star Michael Newman, affectionately known as “Newmie,” who passed away on October 20, 2024.

“That was a huge loss,” she underscored. “Mike ‘Newmie’ was a very good, solid, sweet and wonderful human being. I can’t really say enough good things about Mike. He was a real-life hero; it was such a loss.”

“Mike was the epitome of life, thriving, being fit, and always showing up for people. He was a lifeguard and a firefighter, and definitely a fighter,” Eleniak acknowledged.

Eleniak on Nicole Eggert

Eleniak also complimented Nicole Eggert, who served as a producer of the documentary series.

“It was really fun working on this docuseries with Nicole, who was a producer. Nicole and I go way back,” she admitted.

“We’ve been friends for a really long time. Nicole is another reason that I agreed to do the ‘After Baywatch’ documentary. I trusted her and I knew that she wouldn’t do some fluff piece. I knew it would be something real, edgy, and fun. Nicole was wonderful,” she elaborated.

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and aspiring actors, Eleniak said, “Perseverance is mainly the key. There are so many people out there, and there is so much competition. What sets you apart is not giving up; you just keep on trying, and you keep on going, no matter what.”

“You study your craft, practice your craft, take opportunities to work whenever you can, even if it’s something that’s small. Just keep working, keep doing your craft and don’t give up,” she added.

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, “New Beginnings.”

“I’m at a crossroads,” she noted. “My daughter moved out two weeks ago and that has been a very, very difficult time for me. I am just in the middle of that right now, as we speak, because it’s very new.”

“I am in a transitional period because my favorite person has moved out. My daughter is literally my favorite person, and she has been my whole world,” she explained.

“We will see what the future holds,” she acknowledged.

Superpower of choice

If Eleniak were to have any superpower, it would be flying since that would help her avoid traffic.

‘Baywatch’ theme song

Eleniak also noted the catchiness of the “Baywatch” theme song “I’m Always Here” by Jimi Jamison. “It’s a wonderful song. It gets stuck in your head, doesn’t it?” she recalled.

Success

Eleniak defined success simply as being happy and being fulfilled. “Having meaning in your life, purpose, and contentment,” she explained.

Message for her fans and supporters

For her fans and supporters, she expressed, “Thank you. I am so grateful for many of them sticking with me from the very beginning of my acting journey. I am very appreciative of them and their fanship.”

Carmen Electra, Nicole Eggert, Billy Warlock, Erika Eleniak, Alexandra Paul, David Chokachi, Traci Bingham, and Jeremy Jackson. Photo Credit: Disney, Frank Micelotta.

Closing thoughts on the ‘After Baywatch’ docuseries

“Hopefully, this docuseries will give the fans insights on what a lot of us went through, and all of our journeys,” she said.

“Everyone had challenges, difficulties, and different things going on in their lives. I hope it gives viewers the understanding that we are all people with depth and real-life stories, not just fictional fluff,” she elaborated.

“Hopefully, it was very insightful, especially in regard to the humanity of everybody,” she concluded.

To learn more about Erika Eleniak, follow her on Instagram.