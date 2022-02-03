Connect with us

Erik Fellows earns 2022 Indie Series Award nomination for ‘Purgatory’

Actor Erik Fellows earned a 2022 Indie Series Award nomination for his acting work in the digital series “Purgatory.”

Erik Fellows and Tatjana Marjanovic of 'Purgatory'
Actor Erik Fellows has a major reason to be proud. He earned a 2022 Indie Series Award nomination for his acting work in the digital series “Purgatory” on Popstar! TV.

The nominees for the 12th annual Indie Series Awards were announced on Wednesday, February 2, on YouTube in a video segment that was hosted by German actor Jo Weil.

Erik Fellows has been nominated for the coveted ” Best Lead Actor — Drama” Indie Series Award for playing Bobby in “Purgatory.” Fellows’ powerhouse acting ability in “Purgatory” consistently earned rave reviews from Digital Journal, which earned him comparisons to the ’90s acting work of Sean Penn.

“Purgatory” is nominated for “Best Drama Series,” and co-star Danny Mahoney is also up for “Best Lead Actor — Drama,” while Tatjana Marjanovic scored a nod for “Best Lead Actress — Drama.”

The Indie Series Awards were founded in 2009, and they celebrate the best in independently produced entertainment created for the web. For a complete list of this year’s Indie Series Awards nominees, check out their official website.

To learn more about actor Erik Fellows, follow him on Instagram.

