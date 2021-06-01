Connect with us

Ericdoa charms on nonchalant single ‘Fantasize’

Panamanian-Puerto Rican “hyperpop” artist Ericdoa charms on his refreshing new single “Fantasize.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Ericdoa
Ericdoa. Photo Credit: Chris Villa
Ericdoa. Photo Credit: Chris Villa

It is mid-tempo, nonchalant, and quite catchy. “You’re calling me crazy, and that’s one thing I’ve been feeling like lately, I made attempts just to save my soul, and I’m afraid I have to let you go,” he sings in the opening verse, instantly luring listeners in.

The Verdict

Overall, Ericdoa is poised for stardom. He deserves to be the next big artist in music. “Fantasize” garners two thumbs up. He is the future of the music business. It is evident that Interscope Records recognizes true talent.

“Fantasize” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

