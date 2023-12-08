Erica Papasergi: A journey of determination and resilience

Photo courtesy of Erica Papasergi

Erica Papasergi is someone who never gives up. Since she was young, she had the determination to leave her small island community in Italy and make her way to Los Angeles to pursue her dream of becoming an actress. Regardless of the obstacles that came her way, Papasergi faced them head-on with resolve. After making not one but two major moves across the world, Papasergi has finally found herself where she truly wants to be, turning her dreams into reality.

Growing up in Italy presented its share of challenges for Papasergi. Although her village provided opportunities for dance and participation in community theater, it ultimately proved limiting for someone with ambitions like hers, and she knew she would have to leave.

As Papasergi did not come from wealth, she knew that if she wanted to pursue acting on the screen, she had to rely on herself and generate income independently. Driven by a desire not to burden her mother, Papasergi began working during school, diligently saving every penny towards her eventual journey to Los Angeles. Through her dedication to studying dance and acting, she even worked as an acting coach in Italy.

Finally, after years of saving and planning, 2019 marked the turning point for Papasergi as she accumulated funds and successfully acquired a visa, allowing her entry into the United States. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, she made the return to Italy. But this setback didn’t discourage her; instead, she channeled all her energy into striving for a comeback to the US.

Along the way, she acquired skills like ASL (American Sign Language), resumed working, and eventually managed to make her way to LA, where she completed the esteemed program at the Los Angeles Acting Conservatory. Upon graduating, Papasergi was fortunate enough to secure a position as an acting coach on a television show and work with acclaimed director Michelle Danner.

Papasergi’s unwavering work ethic has been instrumental in overcoming times. She firmly believes it will continue to guide her as she embarks on an acting career. Although auditions and facing rejection have presented their difficulties, giving up on her dreams has never been in Papasergi’s nature. Embracing skills and perspectives for each role brings excitement and joy, fueling her passion for the craft and propelling Papasergi toward success. She envisions herself earning accolades and amassing a wealth of knowledge over the years.

Above all else, Papasergi aspires to serve as a role model for aspiring actors. She wants others to understand that through hard work, dreams can indeed be realized. In the face of challenges and seemingly unattainable goals, Papasergi wants you to know that you can persevere until the very end. She has never ceased to look to the future. Her unwavering determination has propelled her towards great success.

Erica Papasergi has firmly established herself as an artist in Los Angeles, and her career is just beginning to ascend. With her experience as an acting coach and a prestigious degree from the Los Angeles Acting Conservatory, Papasergi is on the verge of achieving stardom. She has faced challenges, with resilience emerging triumphant — a pattern that shows no signs of changing anytime soon.