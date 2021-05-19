Eric Nelsen’s podcast ‘The White Vault’ wins 2021 Webby Award

Emmy award-winning actor Eric Nelsen. Photo by Eduardo Whaite.

Emmy winner Eric Nelsen is a part of “The White Vault” podcast, which was the recipient of a 2021 Webby Award. Digital Journal has the scoop.

“Our podcast won a Webby Award. Thank you to everyone who voted,” Nelsen exclaimed a post on Instagram.

“The White Vault” was created by writer and creator Kaitlin “K.A.” Statz with Travis Vengroff as producer and sound designer. It won the Webby for “The People’s Choice for Scripted Fiction.” Nelsen plays the role of Simon Hall.

He is one of the youngest Emmy award-winning producers in history and is being a part of the hit digital drama series “The Bay.” He also won the 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for “Best Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series” and has been featured on “Nightmare Cinema,” “Swing Low,” “The Affair,” and for playing AJ Chandler in the Hulu revival of “All My Children.”

Nelsen has also had a leading role on Broadway in “13: The Musical,” and “The Good Mother.”

To learn more about Eric Nelsen, follow him on Instagram.