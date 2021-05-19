Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Eric Nelsen’s podcast ‘The White Vault’ wins 2021 Webby Award

Emmy winner Eric Nelsen is a part of “The White Vault” podcast, which was the recipient of a 2021 Webby Award. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Avatar

Published

Eric Nelsen
Emmy award-winning actor Eric Nelsen. Photo by Eduardo Whaite.
Emmy award-winning actor Eric Nelsen. Photo by Eduardo Whaite.

Emmy winner Eric Nelsen is a part of “The White Vault” podcast, which was the recipient of a 2021 Webby Award. Digital Journal has the scoop.

“Our podcast won a Webby Award. Thank you to everyone who voted,” Nelsen exclaimed a post on Instagram.

The White Vault” was created by writer and creator Kaitlin “K.A.” Statz with Travis Vengroff as producer and sound designer. It won the Webby for “The People’s Choice for Scripted Fiction.” Nelsen plays the role of Simon Hall.

He is one of the youngest Emmy award-winning producers in history and is being a part of the hit digital drama series “The Bay.” He also won the 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for “Best Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series” and has been featured on “Nightmare Cinema,” “Swing Low,” “The Affair,” and for playing AJ Chandler in the Hulu revival of “All My Children.”

Nelsen has also had a leading role on Broadway in “13: The Musical,” and “The Good Mother.”

To learn more about Eric Nelsen, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:, , , ,

You may also like:

Experts blast early pandemic failures as India deaths top 250,000 Experts blast early pandemic failures as India deaths top 250,000

Life

India’s COVID-19 tally surpasses 25 million with a record number of deaths on Tuesday

India's total COVID-19 caseload surged past 25 million on Tuesday as a powerful cyclone complicated the health crisis in the western states.

20 hours ago
Tina Turner Tina Turner

Entertainment

Tina Turner headed to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the second time

Tina Turner, the "Queen of Rock and Roll," gets her due once again. She is headed to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's...

20 hours ago
Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation

Sports

Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation

A Japanese doctors' group has urged the cancellation of the Olympics, even as Games organisers reported a surplus of applications from medics.

24 hours ago
Advertisement