Eric Martsolf of ‘Days of Our Lives’ talks about his 2022 fan events

Eric Martsolf. Photo Credit: Brad Everett Young

Eric Martsolf (“Days of Our Lives”) talks about several in-person upcoming fan events, and he recalls his experience in the Peacock special “A Very Salem Christmas.”

‘A Very Salem Christmas’ on Peacock

This Peacock special follows Will Horton (Chandler Massey) as he writes a screenplay before his Christmas Eve deadline. Using everyone’s favorite feel-good holiday movie tropes, he creates a festive story based on his family and friends in Salem, but with several twists and turns (and pairings) that nobody will ever see coming.

“That was fun,” he exclaimed about “A Very Salem Christmas.” “That was a blast. I got really excited when I found out that our show was venturing into the streaming world on Peacock. I was glad I got the call to join this show and to have Eileen Davidson play Kristen DiMera was just wild.”

“Eileen is wonderful. She is a veteran and she has done it all. We established Kristen and Brady back when it was very taboo. That wasn’t a home run right away,” he said.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Martsolf said, “Roll with the Changes.”

Graceland fan event in Memphis

On April 16, Martsolf is looking forward to being a part of a fan event in Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee, which is produced by Star Image Entertainment. Martsolf will be joined by his co-stars Dan Feuerriegel and Brandon Beemer. “I’ve never been to Graceland,” he admitted. “I portrayed Elvis for almost four years in ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.’ The time has come for me to see the ‘King’s’ house.”

“Star Image Entertainment always puts on great events for the fans, and I love to get out there,” he added.

‘Samantha’s Friends’

On May 14 and 15, he will be at “Samantha’s Friends” in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, as one of the special guest actors. This charitable event benefits the Southeastern Guide Dogs. “Sammy Bozza is just a force of nature. She took the cards that she was dealt with in life and she inspired everybody. She has put all of her fortitude and all of her energy into the Southeastern Guide Dogs. As a result, she is doing great things and people are benefitting,” he said.

‘Real Conversations with Jacob Young’ podcast

This past September, Martsolf appeared in Jacob Young’s podcast “Real Conversations with Jacob Young,” which pertains to mental health. “Jacob is cool, we always have a good chat. Jacob is a family man and he has been through a lot of things. I gravitate towards people that have experienced a lot in life whether it’s good or bad,” he said.

“We never stop learning as long as we are here,” Martsolf added. “You never learn by talking, you learn by listening. I love to hear people’s stories, and that’s why I’m still in this industry. I love storytelling and hearing stories.”

Atlanta 2022 fan event

On July 30 and 31, Martsolf will be a part of the “Hotlanta” fan event in Atlanta, Georgia, which is hosted by Star Struck Fan Events. “This event is with my boys Paul and Keith, we started it as a team effort,” he said. “It went from doing a fan club for me to organizing our own fan events. It is not an easy gig, but they have managed to do a good job over the years.”

‘As The Leaves Turn’ fan event this fall

On Saturday, October 29, Martsolf will be a part of the “As The Leaves Turn” fan event in Clearwater, Florida, which is produced by SoapThis. He will be joined by actors Robert Scott Wilson, Brandon Barash, Nadia Bjorlin, and Jacob Young. “I am looking forward to that since I haven’t done an event with them in a while,” he said. “They are sweet and they are true fans of soaps.”

If he were to have any superpower, Martsolf revealed that it would be “flight” and to have “Wonder Woman’s invisible jet.”

Working with James Hyde on ‘Passions’

Martsolf had great words about working with actor James Hyde, who played his biological father Sam Bennett on “Passions.” “James was my first soap opera father, which was crazy because we looked the same age. James still looks like he is 30, the man never ages. We had a lot of laughs together on ‘Passions’,” Martsolf said.

For his fans, Martsolf expessed, “A giant, huge sugary ‘thank you’ to all of them, who have supported me and the show over the years. I think our program is healthier than ever, and that’s absolutely a result of the fan support over the years.”

“The fans have handed the show down to their kids, and their kids have handed it down to their kids, and we have this giant generational bomb of a show that simply has so much power,” he concluded.

