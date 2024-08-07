Eric Dane talks about starring in ‘One Fast Move’ on Amazon Prime Video

Eric Dane and KJ Apa in 'One Fast Move.' Photo Credit: Frank Masi, Prime Video

Actor Eric Dane (“Grey’s Anatomy”) chatted about starring in the film “One Fast Move” opposite KJ Apa, which will be released globally on August 8th on Amazon Prime Video.

Aside from KJ Apa and Eric Dane, “One Fast Move” stars Maia Reficco, Edward James Olmos, Austin North, and child actor Adam Ziemba.

Dane is known for his role as Jason Dean in “Charmed,” as well as as Dr. Mark Sloan on the ABC medical drama TV series “Grey’s Anatomy,” where he was affectionately known as “McSteamy” to his fans worldwide.

Synopsis of the movie

The synopsis is: Wes Neal (KJ Apa), a young man with a passion for speed, is kicked out of the military for motorcycle drag racing. With nowhere left to go, and a desire to go pro in racing, he tracks down his estranged father, Dean Miller (Eric Dane), a former motorcycle racing champion, to be his coach.

Wes gets a job at the motorcycle shop owned by Dean’s old mentor, Abel (Edward James Olmos), and meets a local waitress (Maia Reficco) who he falls for.

As he begins training with his father, fresh wounds are created on old scars as Dean puts intense pressure on his son to be the best, putting a strain on all other relationships in Wes’ life.

Wes must decide for himself now what he wants for his future, and ultimately what is worth losing in order to win big on the track.

Dane on playing his character Dean Miller

On playing Dean Miller, Dane said, “I love playing flawed characters, I just love it. I love that he gets the opportunity to redeem himself. Also, to do that throughout the process of teaching his son, Wes, to ride and race motorcycles.”

“That’s a commonality that those two share that obviously facilitates in the bonding and subsequent redemption. It is just nice to be able to have that. It’s like father and son playing catch in the backyard with a baseball.”

On the comparisons doing a series such as “Grey’s Anatomy” vs. “One Fast Move,” he explained, “It’s the same job in between action and cut. The circumstances are a bit different. The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ character was a bit more polished than Dean Miller, and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ was so long ago. There is such a huge gap between these two projects, transition-wise.”

“You go from role to role, and you leave the last one behind you and you give everything you can to the one that is in front of you,” he noted.

Dialogue-heavy

When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy, Dane said, “I learn lines pretty well; the brain is a muscle at this point. I’ve been doing this for so long, so it’s pretty easy for me to pick up lines now. Learning the lines is just the beginning of it. There is a lot more to it than that.”

Lessons learned from this role and screenplay

On the lessons learned from this role and screenplay, he reflected, “It taught me that I don’t always have to look good in some of these roles that I take on. That is actually a great lesson in that it’s not always about looking good.

Stage of his life

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, Dane revealed, “Under Construction.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Dane said, “My generation was the last one to go from analog to digital. I’m Generation X, so I don’t know if having all these options is such a good thing.”

“I love that there are platforms for artists to create, and artists that wouldn’t typically get their work seen now have the platform to get their work seen. I love that aspect of it,” he acknowledged.

“On the other hand, there is just so much of it, and there are really no arbiters anymore to determine what does get seen and what doesn’t get seen. It can be overwhelming,” he added.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Dane said, “Success is rolling with the punches, and not changing your attitude, and treating personal triumph the same way that you would treat a disaster.”

Closing thoughts on ‘One Fast Move’

For viewers and fans, he remarked, “I wanted to create an amazing movie so that the fans can experience the same thing that I experienced while I was making it.”

To learn more about actor Eric Dane, follow him on Instagram.