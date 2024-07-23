Empowering musicians and content creators: SphereTrax’s creator-first music licensing platform

Sefi Carmel (left) of SphereTrax and Taichi Ito of NOMA (right) at the Cannes Film Festival. Photo courtesy of Sefi Carmel

When you consider the volume of content that relies on licensing music, it’s mind-boggling. From movies, TV, advertising and video games to broadcasting and online content, almost everything you’ve ever watched at home, in the cinema, or heard on the radio has had music placed in it, from loud orchestral numbers accompanying Marvel films or subtle interludes of tense music in TV dramas.

Placing music in these media requires a license, and acquiring licenses to use music in these channels presents an abundance of administrative challenges for the producers, advertisers, and broadcasters creating their content. There is no shortage of music to choose from out there, and finding the perfect track quickly gets laborious when scrolling through endless lists of tracks. Once they factor in acquiring the right license for the music placement (each one bespoke to its region, duration, budget, etc.) and negotiate a price, it’s enough to cause some wonder at how any movie, commercial, or video game is ever completed on time.

The licensing process can also be a financial headache for the musicians, composers, and songwriters who create the music itself, rarely getting fairly compensated or in a timely manner.

No one knows those problems better than SphereTrax founder and composer Sefi Carmel, who has spent the past 35 years creating soundtracks, compositions and sound design for commercials, feature films, video games, and more. “Finding the right music without forking out for costly bespoke compositions can be extremely difficult unless it is a particularly high-budget production. I was always present when clients were looking for music, and in the nineties, it required hours of work manually looking through wall-to-ceiling CD racks and trying to memorize countless binders full of tracks. Nowadays, stock libraries and production music libraries boast hundreds of thousands of tracks to choose from. The problem has repeated itself.”

To address the market’s challenges, SphereTrax has created a community that improves the lives of creative clients and artists alike. Their AI-assisted ‘Search With Feeling’ tools helps creative professionals, brands, and broadcasters find the perfect track for their project in seconds while offering fair and instant payments to musicians.

Where competitors use list-based, binary search tools where tracks are tagged ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ for qualities like ‘Pop’ or ‘Rock’, SphereTrax has developed a novel weighted tagging system for highly granular searches, with over 150 values to choose from. Based on more nuanced emotional descriptors like ‘Whimsical’, ‘Romantic’, or ‘Nostalgic’, users can fine-tune searches with moods, genres, cultural flavors like Brazilian or African, and even specific instruments. This weighted tagging allows for the most accurate search results for the most nuanced of client queries.

“The licensing process can be a very ambiguous and bureaucratic experience. For example, once you’ve found the right track for your campaign, you might want to use it in a commercial that’ll air in the UK for a year and online for six months. Working with record labels or Production music libraries to get the right licenses can be a tedious affair. With SphereTrax, we’ve completely streamlined that process. Select what you need the music for, where it will be aired, how much of the track you need, and for how long, and our platform will create a price. You can check out in 5 clicks, e-commerce style.”

“Additionally, users can upload their own video and preview our tracks in real time. This feature is collaborative, so team members, clients or brands can login from anywhere in the world and give feedback. In a post-pandemic world, this is a hugely important step in minimizing disruption and keeping creativity flowing.” Carmel adds.

“Lastly, the moment you pay, the composers get paid, which is unheard of in this industry. And at SphereTrax, composers get the majority of the sync fee income, more than 50%: no more hidden fees or quarterly payouts. We want to enable musicians to have the financial freedom to create the music they want as part of their artistic vision instead of writing certain styles because they’re popular. The right sync deal could net a musician a year’s salary overnight.” As a composer and music maker himself, Carmel experienced these issues in the music supply chain during his career, and when he talked to fellow composers, they confirmed that they all had experienced the same pain points.

Carmel loves immersive formats like Dolby Atmos and was surprised to learn that none of the licensing platforms offered Dolby Atmos music, so SphereTrax became the first. “We partnered with Dolby early on, and they’ve been incredibly supportive. We’ve presented at their HQ and even co-hosted a webinar for musicians on Dolby Atmos mixing. With 2.5 billion Atmos-enabled devices in the marketplace and growing fast, adopting this format will help artists and our catalog truly stand out.”

SphereTrax’s commitment to modernizing music sync is evident through key partnerships and early adopters. Not only is SphereTrax closely collaborating with Dolby, but they recently secured strategic partnerships with the BBC and TikTok, offering substantial revenue potential. Their music has ended up in productions for Universal, Disney, Warner Brothers, Lionsgate, Netflix and more, and a notable collaboration includes providing over two hours of music for the Cannes Gala, gaining recognition from key industry figures during the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

SphereTrax was also selected for the TechRound Top 100 Startups last year, a prestigious list highlighting the hard work and success of promising UK startups with positive social impact.

Future markets and features

SphereTrax anticipates significant growth potential as it addresses a market size of $100.3Bn (Music Licensing Services Market). Carmel states, “As a growing startup, we have focused our initial attention on London, a renowned media hub where several of our clients are based. But we are a global company addressing the needs of global customers. By building our platform with an emphasis on experience and collaboration, we can address customers from all over the world, from Hollywood to Bollywood and back to Pinewood, all powerhouses of media production. The feedback from our repeat clients and musicians really highlights the need for SphereTrax in the licensing sector.”

“In the future, SphereTrax aims to launch a B2C offering, addressing the vast Content Creator market constantly in need of fresh music. There’s nothing stopping us supplying music to the wider market of worldwide content creators, including YouTubers, influencers, TikTokers and more, an audience estimated to be in the region of 200 million and growing voraciously.”

SphereTrax has also garnered nearly 13 million social media views and boasts over 700 monthly active users. With over 60,000 track submissions, they have signed only 10,000 of these, aiming to maintain a reputation as a high-quality, authentic and well-curated music catalog, as opposed to competitors’ mammoth libraries, often plagued with filler tracks.

Tastefully aligning themselves with creative decision-makers and musicians, SphereTrax’s potential for growth is enormous. With their platform, they are solving the many challenges associated with music licensing and transforming the market for both musicians and content creators alike. As Carmel and his team gain a firm foothold in an industry that is in dire need of modernization, they invite new investors to join their mission to help creators create.

