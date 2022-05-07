Emmy award-winning series ‘Studio City’ is back for its 2nd Season

Sean Kanan. Photo by Gilles Toucas, Courtesy Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.



The Emmy award-winning digital series “Studio City” is back for its 2nd Season, which is comprised of six episodes. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

It was co-created by writer, co-executive producer, and lead actor Sean Kanan. Jason Antognoli served as a co-creator.

Emmy winner Timothy Woodward, Jr. was the showrunner and director. Sean Kanan, Michele Kanan, and Timothy Woodward, Jr. served as writers and co-executive producers.

“I am unbelievably proud of STUDIO CITY and what we accomplished during season one,” Kanan remarked.

“It was a project that, with the hard work of an ensemble of talented creatives, came to fruition and won the Daytime Emmy Award in 2021 for Outstanding Limited Series. We are excited to bring you Season 2,” he elaborated.

“Studio City” tells the dramatic and comedic story of Sam Stevens (played by Kanan), a long-time soap opera actor starring in the number two most-watched daytime drama, “Hearts on Fire” as he struggles to keep his top spot on the show, break out of soaps into feature films, and deal with his own complicated life.

His personal life includes a few dark secrets concerning his past, including an aging step-father, the twisted truth of his paternity, and a daughter that he never knew existed.

In addition to Kanan, the star-studded cast of Season 2 features Emmy winners Carolyn Hennesy and Tristan Rogers, Emmy nominee Anna Maria-Horsford, Juliet Vega, Philip P. Bruenn, Emmy winner Justin Torkildsen, Natalie Burn, Erin Soto, Emmy nominee Lilly Melgar, Will Roberts, and Scott Turner Schofield.

Season 2 of “Studio City” is available on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here.

To learn more about the Emmy award-winning digital series “Studio City,” follow the show on Instagram and Twitter.

Sean Kanan also plays the role of Deacon Sharpe in the popular CBS daytime drama “The Bold and The Beautiful.”

For more information on Sean Kanan, follow him on Instagram and Twitter.