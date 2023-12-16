Emma Ramos talks about the film ‘In The Summers,’ and the digital age

Emma Ramos. Photo Credit: Zack Devon

Actress, comedian, and writer Emma Ramos chatted about starring in the film “In the Summers,” and being a part of the digital age.

‘In the Summers’

On being a part of the movie “In the Summers,” she said, “It was the opportunity of a lifetime. I am so excited that the film is now part of the U.S. Competition for Sundance 2024. Working with writer/director Alessandra Lacorassa was incredible.”

“I play Carmen, androgynous/butch born and raised in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She’s tough as nails, but has a heart of gold,” she added.

Working with Residente

She opened up about working with Grammy-winning singer Residente. “Working with Rene (“Residente”) was a dream come true,” she said. “I learned how a music megastar brings the utmost passion and commitment to a lead acting role in a feature.”

“Rene set the tone for everyone to give it all we got, with so much humor and love for storytelling. He’d rehearse every night with his acting coaches, Heidi Marshall and Johnny Sanchez, and bring bold choices to set, heart open, and give himself to this role. It was also lots of fun,” she elaborated.

The digital age

On being an actress in the digital age, she said, “It makes succeeding in the industry more possible and more democratic. It has allowed many diverse voices to be seen and heard and has enlarged the spectrum of both viewers and creators.”

“I am eager to continue learning how to integrate new technologies into the workplace and how humans continue to be at the forefront of storytelling while incorporating these new technologies that make our jobs more efficient.

“I exhort my peers not to give in to the fear of calling our post-truth era the time when we lost control of the robots,” she added.

Emma Ramos: A comedy writer for Nickelodeon

Ramos also serves as a comedy writer for Nickelodeon. “My comedic writing is inspired by my nieces,” she said. “In one of her epic one-mile walks along the patio in Mexico, my five-year-old niece Victoria observed a Centipede and asked, ‘Can you imagine being able to use all those legs to catch something?’ So Cynthia the Centipede was born, and she can catch Boots’ rubber band ball in one of Dora’s episodes.”

“Comedy writing doesn’t only come when feeling funny or via funny people. I find deviations from daily rituals the most hilarious inspiration. I think ‘plan’ is a joke verb,” she added..

Future plans

Regarding her future plans, she shared, “I’m excited for people to see ‘In the Summers’ at Sundance. I also have another movie coming up with Danny Trejo, and I’m writing my first feature.”

Advice for hopefuls in the entertainment scene

For young and aspiring actors, screenwriters, and comedians, she said, “Learn how to cook, how to apply for unemployment and grants, and take as many free classes as the government offers on AI, Law, and Finance. And be in a play. The easiest way to get into the business is by doing more than planning.”

Success

On her definition of the word success, Ramos said, “The etymology of ‘success’ is ‘come close after.’ Not: ‘Looks like this.’ I don’t see anything that says ‘perfect’ or ‘better than the other losers.’ We just come close after. My body lightens when it’s happening, then it goes away, and I’m still close.”

Ramos concluded about “In the Summers,” “It’s a great film that features incredible Latinx talent both in front of and behind the camera. I can’t wait for people to see it!”

To learn more about Emma Ramos, follow her on Instagram.