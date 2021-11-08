Emelia Hartford talks about ‘City Lights’ on Netflix and the digital age

Emelia Hartford. Photo Courtesy of Emelia Hartford

Actress Emelia Hartford chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about “City Lights” on Netflix, her latest endeavors, and the digital age.

You were just in a huge commercial for Chevrolet’s Corvett Z06 that aired during the World Series – tell our readers about the experience.

It was a dream come true. To have the opportunity to work with Chevrolet on that scale was absolutely incredible. A little over a year ago, I had purchased a new 2020 Corvette (as a customer off the street) with no idea how far it would take me. Almost immediately, I realized how capable this platform was and just wanted to start pushing the envelope!

One thing led to another and the next thing we had the world record for highest horsepower and 1/4-mile time. Through that process, I naturally had become very familiar with the car and the engineering that went into it as well as a huge promoter of how good of a car it was. To have the Chevrolet family recognize that was definitely surreal, but also felt very natural. When we got together to film, it all went so smoothly and I strangely felt like we had been working together for years. There was definitely a bond over the passion for the car and its development.

Everyone was so warm and welcoming; I couldn’t have asked for a better group. To top it all off, the production team absolutely crushed it with everything, so I was so happy with how it all came out. Plus getting to get to hear and ride in the Z06 was incredible. I knew they were going to build a pretty crazy car, but it really exceeded my expectations so that was probably the coolest part of the shoot.

What was it like to be a part of “City Lights” on Netflix?

Honestly, I am always so beyond excited to get to work as an actress, make movies, and be part of the sequel to Netflix’s #1 Christmas movie last year for something like 3 weeks running! It is definitely something special. Plus, the ESX cast and crew are near and dear to my heart so it’s always great to work with people who feel like family.

What was it like working with Shaun Piccinino as director?

We geeked out over Motorcycles, which James Bond film was the best, and even had a solid Arm-Wrestling match lol (I think he let me win). As a director, he’s so cool, calm, and collected during a shoot which is crazy to see. He definitely makes sure everyone continues to have fun and have a smile on their faces during the whole shoot. He’s so talented and so easy going it’s always a joy to work with him.

What did you love most about your character?

I got to play pretty much the polar opposite of myself. The whole time we were shooting everyone was cracking up, so I really enjoyed getting to lean into that role and challenge myself. It’s always nice to play a role that I can explore and have fun with!

What was it like working with Josh and Lauren Swickard?

They are literally the two sweetest people on planet earth. And both are insanely talented. Lauren is such an inspiration to me – the fact that she wrote City Lights and went through pre-production while being pregnant with her newborn, and then 3 months postpartum was producing and starring in her own film (set to release this December 16), showed me how much of an incredible human being she is and exactly why she’s such an inspiration!

She and Josh make a great team. To watch them do their thing was so inspiring, and filming with them was just so much fun and they were both such a joy to work with.

How does it feel to be an actress in the digital age? (now with streaming being so prevalent)

I love it. I feel like there are definitely more opportunities to create and distribute, it feels like you can express yourself more now than ever and hit a bigger audience. I also think it pushes all of us to a higher level. With so much content coming out at everyone’s fingertips it really weeds out the good from the great!

What is your advice for young and aspiring actors?

I’m a big believer in putting in the work! A full-time job is 40 hours a week, so there is no reason not to put at least 40 hours a week into your craft! Acting is a muscle, and you have to put in the time to build that strength.

Put in the work, be patient, but also aggressive, and put yourself in a position to have some luck. You have to really want it because this industry is very tough. At least that’s what I still tell myself every day.

What does the word success mean to you?

This is a tough question. I feel success is following your dreams and never giving up. And that could also mean chasing a purpose in life. It sounds cheesy… but I don’t think success is a milestone, but rather a journey.

You may want to be the best father you can be to your family, that process is an ever-changing journey. And, at least for me, I consider someone successful if they are chasing their dreams and never letting their foot off the gas. Although I also understand you need the hit the brakes at times too, haha. Finding a balance on your journey is just as important.

What would you like to tell our readers about “City Lights”? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

Go watch it! It will be released on Netflix on December 16. It’s the perfect film for everyone! It’s funny, it’s exciting, it’s heartwarming, and it’ll definitely make you smile Also if you didn’t see the first film definitely watch that too! It hits the mark for a feel-good movie that everyone needs.

To learn more about Emelia Hartford, follow her on Instagram.