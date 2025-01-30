Elvis Francois talks about his new single ‘Hear Me Out’ and forthcoming album

Elvis Francois. Photo Credit: Lawrence Murray.

Dr. Elvis Francois chatted about his new single “Hear Me Out,” his music inspirations, and future plans, which include a new album and touring.

The orthopedic surgeon and singer also exclusively premieres his new music video for “Hear Me Out.”

‘Hear Me Out’ single

His latest single “Hear Me Out” is described as “an anthem of vulnerability and resilience,” and rightfully so.

“I wrote the song with my brother Berthin and Tomy Gé in Sedona, Arizona,” he said. “We were there for a performance and Tomy Gé started playing the guitar and we started singing the melody.”

“The first thing I remember thinking was that the song sounded like an old friend,” he noted. “I instantly felt like it was meant to connect with people and so as we wrote it we wrote it from the perspective of a person who had been through the dark trying times of life but who had come to see a brighter light.”

“From that perspective the song is to be a reminder to anyone who listens that no matter how hard life gets…it always gets better,” he added.

“The song was inspired by the highs and lows we all experience in life,” he admitted. “When I was in medical school I was reading an EKG which is a tool used to measure the electrical activity of the heart. The beauty of the heart beat is that there are necessary highs and lows on an EKG.”

“Similarly, life moves like a beautiful melody where you have to experience certain low moments so that you can really appreciate the highs of life,” he noted.

Music as a medium to heal

The press has often describes him as both a “voice of hope” and as “someone who uses music to heal.”

“Music has always been a source of healing for me personally,” he admitted. “In my training to become a spine surgeon I’ve spent many long call shifts at the hospital working long hours and often times the training can be demanding both physically and emotionally.”

“For me, the greatest escape and stress reliever has always been music. When taking care of patients I’ve also realized that while surgery and medicine can heal the body music has such a beautiful way of healing the soul,” he elaborated.

“My hope is that the music I share will help heal wounds when medicine can’t,” he added.

Music and songwriting inspirations

“The music that I write is generally inspired by the things in life that make you feel,” he said about his musical inspirations. “The deep emotions that remind us that we are all living in a shared human experience.”

He continued, “We can all think of the best memories we have and 99 percent of the time they involve a shared experience with another person or a group of people. So for me when I write I am most inspired by themes of love, sharing hope, and music that just makes you feel.”

Upcoming album ‘Alignment’

Regarding his forthcoming album “Alignment,” he said, “I’m really excited to share this project. The songs on ‘Alignment’ were some of the first songs I’ve ever written two years ago.”

“The songs range in style and genre but the common theme is of hope, love, and all around music that makes you feel,” he said.

“People can expect a range of acoustic experiences all centered around themes that remind you of how beautiful it is to be human, and how amazing it is to be alive,” he added.

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he shared, “I’m really excited about what the future holds. I just recently signed with DEKO Entertainment and we’re working on some amazing projects and lots of music to release for 2025.”

“I’m also excited to go on tour later this year as that will be the first time I’ve been on tour so I’ll be mostly in the lab getting ready for that,” he added.

Career-defining moments

He listed releasing the cover of the song “Imagine” during the pandemic as a career-defining moment in his life.

“I really had no idea the impact and reach that song would have on my colleagues in medicine and most importantly millions of patients across the world,” he said.

“To see such a small moment have such an immense impact on so many people is just a reminder that a little bit of good can go an incredibly long way. So never underestimate the good you have the opportunity to do,” he explained.

Best advice he has ever been given

On the best advice that he has ever been given, he revealed, “My dad once told me that: ‘If you think you can…..or … if you think you can’t… you’re right’.”

“What I’ve realized over time is that the most powerful thing we possess is our mind,” he said.

“With that advice I’ve been able to climb some amazing mountains and overcome some incredible odds simply because my dad taught me at a young age that self belief is the beginning of any successful journey,” he elaborated.

Closing thoughts on ‘Hear Me Out’ single

For his fans and listeners, he concluded about “Hear Me Out,” “My hope is that the song conveys messages of hope that whatever you’re experiencing in life it will always change.”

James Dean once said, “Dream as if you’ll live forever, live as if you’ll die today.” This quote applies to Elvis Francois.

“Hear Me Out” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Dr. Elvis Francois, follow him on Instagram.