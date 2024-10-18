Elvis Francois talks about his new single ‘Difference’ and the digital age

Elvis Francois. Photo Credit: Lawrence Murray.

Dr. Elvis Francois chatted about his new single “Difference” and being a part of the digital age.

Idea for his single ‘Difference’

On his latest single, he said, “Much of the inspiration for the lyrics was drawn from a relationship I was in during my last years of medical school. The record was created by Tomy Ge, Pat The Producer, Fridayy and Mombru.”

“I think many people can relate to being in a relationship and realizing that while you are still deeply in love with the person you realize that there’s an expiration date on that love,” he acknowledged.

“It’s moments like that where you question what’s the difference if you leave or if you stay,” he added.

Music and songwriting inspirations

On his music and songwriting inspirations, Francois said, “The one thing that fascinates me is how universal music is.”

“You can travel to any continent, any country, and meet any person on the planet and almost every single person on earth has a favorite song,” he noted.

“What inspires me the most in songwriting is finding a way to use a blend of sounds that allows a singer to say more than words alone ever could. So, for me, music that makes people ‘feel’ something deeper is what inspires me the most,” he added.

Future plans

On his future plans, he shared, “So, I’m really excited about my upcoming EP entitled ‘Alignment.’ It’s a range and blend of sounds that takes listeners on a journey of love, hope, happiness, and good vibes.”

“I also have a couple of Christmas songs ready to release for the holiday season. So we have a lot to share. I’m at maximum happiness at the moment,” he added.

Career-defining moments

When asked about his career-defining moments, he remarked, “I would say the pandemic was a defining moment of my career. It was the first time that I realized that the way that I help patients as a Spine Surgeon can only go so far in healing someone.”

“During the pandemic is when I started to write original music and I really tapped into the notion that medicine is for the body and music is for the soul. Overall, those experiences really have inspired the music I’m ready to share with the world today,” he explained.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he responded, “The digital age is relentless! I think with any great good comes some challenges. For example, approximately 120,000 new songs get released every day on streaming platforms.”

“So, the new challenge is finding ways to create music that stands out in a crowded playing field. The beauty is that it forces you to be at your best with every release,” he acknowledged.

Dream duet choices

Francois listed Adele, Bruno Mars, and Beyonce, as his dream duet choices.

Advice for young and aspiring artists

For young and emerging artists, he said, “My advice for any young and aspiring artist is to focus on the music first.”

“I think in today’s world its easy to get caught up in the numbers, the likes, the views and the clicks. But if the music is amazing everything else will follow,” he added.

Success

Regarding his definition of success, Francois said, “For me, success means happiness. If you can wake up happy with who you are as a person, your impact on those who need you, your family and friends, and you can navigate life content with where you are and where you are going in life.”

“That is how I would define success,” he noted. “While it looks drastically different for different people. I never thought of success as attached to empty objects like trophies, awards, money, and record sales. Success runs far deeper than that,” he concluded.

“Difference” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Elvis Francois, follow him on Instagram.