Ellise talks about her single ‘She Ruins Everything’

Ellise. Photo Credit: Marc Heller

Singer-songwriter and actress Ellise chatted about her single “She Ruins Everything.”

On her new single, she said, “It came at a time of self reflection. I thought of the idea for the title before I wrote the actual song.”

Ellise continued, “I knew I liked the sentiment of ‘she ruins everything,’ speaking about myself in the third person and describing how I feel like I’ve sucked the life out of the little hopeful girl I used to be.”

“The lyrics came naturally over the guitar progression, because I chose to wait to write the song on a day where I was feeling down and wanted to express the emotions that come with getting older and losing past versions of yourself,” she explained.

Music and songwriting inspirations

On her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, “Anything can inspire writing– but for me, it usually comes from real lived experiences. I struggle a lot with my mental health, so that often becomes a topic for songwriting. Relationships, love, loss, and inner feelings are often what I tend to write about.”

Future plans

On her plans for the future, she said, “2024 is going to be a busy year for me! My sophomore album will come out this coming year, and I’ll be touring as well.”

“I’m very excited for what’s to come and so ready for my fans to hear this new music. It’s a huge jump from everything I’ve made in the past. I’m moving away from the creepy and spooky, and moving into a new era sonically,” she said.

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, she said, “I think being an artist during these times has its advantages and disadvantages. I love being able to communicate with the people who like my music so easily, and I love the digital age in general.”

Ellise continued, “Although, sometimes the pressure to not only be an artist, but also a constant content factory can become overwhelming. I’ve been singing and songwriting since I was a little girl, so those things have always come naturally to me.”

“Making TikToks, posting on social media, keeping up with all the different apps… it’s been a learning curve. I don’t think I’m amazing at it, but it’s fun and keeps me connected to my fans,” she added.

Dream duet choice in music: Ariana Grande

Ellise listed Ariana Grande as her dream duet choice in music. “Every time someone asks me this, I always say Ariana Grande. I’m going to keep saying it and manifesting it until it happens one day,” she exclaimed.

Advice for young and aspiring musicians

For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, she said, “Follow your gut! Always trust your intuition and have a strong sense of self. Make your art, and don’t be too precious with it, just start putting it out.”

“You never know what is going to end up catching. Just start releasing, and don’t get discouraged if you don’t see immediate success. Great things take time,” she added.

Success

On her definition of the word success, she said, “I think success is a balance of achieving your goals, while still feeling content and happy within yourself.”

“I’ve met very successful people on paper who are deeply unhappy, and as people begin meeting their goals, they end up moving the goalpost further and further, trapping themselves in an endless cycle of chasing something new,” she explained.

“Being successful means to be grateful for where you are right now; being content, while still striving for whatever’s next,” she added.

Closing thoughts on her new single

For her listeners, she remarked about the single, “I want them to feel something when they listen to this song. It’s a common feeling, reminiscing on the wide-eyed, baby toothed past version of yourself, and I hope this song evokes that emotion in listeners.”

“We can never relive the past versions of ourselves, but I hope this song feels like the next best thing,” she concluded.

“She Ruins Everything” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Ellise, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.