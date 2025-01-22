Ellen McLaughlin talks about starring in the Off-Broadway play ‘Pen Pals’

Ellen McLaughlin. Photo Courtesy of Ellen McLaughlin.

Award-winning playwright and actress Ellen McLaughlin (“King Lear”) chatted about starring in the Off-Broadway show “Pen Pals.”

Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner described Ellen McLaughlin as a “a dramatist of courage, intelligence, wit, and lyricism,” and rightfully so.

An alumna of Yale University, McLaughlin has taught playwriting in various venues, from the Yale School of Drama to Princeton University. She is also an instructor at Barnard College.

McLaughlin on ‘Pen Pals’

The play was written by Michael Griffo, and directed by SuzAnne Barabas.

McLaughlin is playing Bernie opposite Mary Beth Peil (who is playing Mags), and their performances run from January 22nd to the 26th at the Theatre at St. Clement’s in Manhattan.

“I think it’s a beautiful story about a friendship between two unlikely people, who are very different,” she said. “The friendship transforms both of their lives over the course of a long, long process, where they start as teenagers writing to each other in the ’50s.”

“Then, they go through their entire lives in connection with each other, battling with each other, and supporting each other. It ends up being the most important relationship in both of their lives. It outlives every other relationship that they’ve had,” she explained.

Working opposite Mary Beth Peil

On working opposite Mary Beth Peil, McLaughlin said, “Mary Beth Peil is the sweetest person. I can’t believe this is the first time that we are working together.”

“Mary Beth is legendary, and everybody I talk to about her tells me that I am very lucky to get to work with her. As quick as this process is, it has been nice to be working with somebody like her,” she added.

Mary Beth Peil. Photo Courtesy of Mary Beth Peil.

Playing Bernie in ‘Pen Pals’

On playing the character Bernie, she said, “I like how forthright she is and there is a kind of directness and practicality about her and humor. There is a bravery about her that I like.”

“Also, there is a yearning for something bigger than what she is surrounded by. I know a lot of people like Bernie, who were my mother’s friends, and they got things done, and there was no self-pity,” she elaborated.

“There is a stoic American practicality and humor that I really appreciate about this character.. I like getting to do a Newark accent; it is a lot of fun,” she admitted.

Doing ‘King Lear’ at the Colorado Shakespeare Festival

Two summers ago, McLaughlin had the privileged opportunity to star in “King Lear” at the Colorado Shakespeare Festival.

“What a part,” she exclaimed. “I felt lucky every day I got to do it. ‘King Lear’ was an incredible thing that I got to do. I had a really great director and a really great cast. There was nothing to complain about.”

“I couldn’t do it without that director and without that cast in that wonderful theater. I had a beautiful summer,” she admitted.

“This summer, I get to go out and play Prospero in ‘The Tempest’ so that’ll be fun,” she foreshadowed.

The digital age

On being an actress and a playwright in the digital age, McLaughlin said, “It hasn’t affected me that much. I really do think that theatre is so much better experienced in a live space. Theatre is a live art. I am so glad to be out of the COVID era, when we were expected do theatre on Zoom; it made no sense to me.”

“I would really rather be in the room with an audience performing for actual people that are breathing the same air as me,” she noted.

“Streaming is better than nothing, and Zoom is a little bit better than nothing but I couldn’t wait to get back to the live theatre,” she added.

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and emerging actors, McLaughlin encouraged them to “see everything they can.”

“Make art with your friends, and just learn by doing it. Put yourself in the way of theatre all the time. Just get out there, and see as much as you can, and work with people whenever you are able to work with them,” she acknowledged.

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, McLaughlin revealed, “Grand Brave Ladies.”

Success

Regarding her definition of the word success, she said, “Success means having the respect of people that I respect.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Pen Pals’

For fans and viewers, McLaughlin remarked about “Pen Pals,” “I hope it makes them think about their own friendships, and what they owe to those.”

“Hopefully, it will inspire them to go home and write a letter to their best friend; that is the best possible outcome,” she concluded.

For more information on the Off-Broadway show “Pen Pals,” check out its official website.

To learn more about Ellen McLaughlin, visit her official homepage.