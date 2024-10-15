Elisabeth Röhm talks about her new Lifetime film ‘Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story’

Matreya Scarrwener and Elisabeth Rohm. Photo Courtesy of Lifetime.

Elisabeth Röhm chatted about directing and executive producing her new movie “Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story,” which will premiere on Saturday, October 19th on Lifetime.

First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt once said: “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” This quote applies to Elisabeth Röhm.

The new film is based on a true story, and it follows the journey of Alyssa Paldl whose husband Steven had an affair with their biological daughter Katie after she reunited with the couple18 years after being adopted into another family as an infant.

Working with Jackie Cruz, Matthew MacCaull, and Matreya Scarrwener

Jackie Cruz portrays Alyssa Pladl, Matthew MacCaull stars as her husband Steven Pladl, and Matreya Scarrwener plays their daughter Katie.

“Jackie had so much courage,” Röhm said. “Jackie was fierce, brave, raw, and really fearless. So were Matthew MacCaull and Matreya. They were all incredibly brave, willing, and trusting.”

“This film was very performance-based,” Röhm admitted. “In a sense, it’s a love story even though within it is a horrific crime.”

Röhm continued, Marrying those two love stories, in a sense, one being not remotely natural and one being quite beautiful really. The cracks are where the light comes in, and I hope it’s a film where people can walk away feeling stronger and recognize our human resilience to overcome all kinds of darkness.”

“Ultimately, what I got out it, is a deep commitment and passion to actors and storytelling, and wanting to work with actors who are brave and willing to go on a journey with me,” she acknowledged.

Working with Sebastien Roberts

Sebastien Roberts also plays the role of Eric.

On working with Sebastien Roberts, Röhm exclaimed, “Working with Sebastien was amazing. I was really thankful to him because he plays the romantic lead in a sense. It was a very important role. The film itself is really a hero’s journey. His character was really important to me, and I was really grateful to have him play Eric.”

Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, Röhm revealed, “Director and producer of Röhm Feifer Entertainment.”

Röhm executive produced along with Tim Johnson, Kara Feifer and Stephen Tolkin. The movie is produced by HFK Productions Inc. and Röhm’s production company and Röhm Feifer Entertainment.

Elisabeth Röhm: The director and executive producer

On directing and executive producing this film, Röhm said, “It was extremely satisfying. I’ve been working really hard with my producing partner, Kara Feifer to build Röhm Feifer Entertainment, and we launched in November, so this is our first production and we are really proud of it.”

“Again, we tell a lot of crime and true stories,” he noted. “This is categorically really right for us. It is also an important story and I am very grateful to Lifetime for being willing to take these risks in telling really dark stories with a purpose.”

“It’s not just about the movie, it’s about the movement, and really creating victim stories, where hopefully viewers (if they are enduring crimes like this) can find their voice. It really supports the victim and brings to life difficult topics. It doesn’t normalize it but it makes it easier to communicate about it,” she elaborated.

RAINN hotline at the end of the film to help victims of violence

At the end of the movie, viewers will be provided with information for RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), which is the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization.

“It offers hotlines at the end of the film, so if you need help, we are not just telling it for the sake of entertainment; we are telling the story with a consciousness to help others,” she said.

The digital age

On being a filmmaker and actress in the digital age, Röhm said, “I am excited by the streaming platforms and I am excited by the networks adding tone and complexities to their shows. I am loving what I am seeing and I love what is getting made.”

‘Angel’ and ‘Law & Order’

As an actress, Röhm is best known for playing Kate Lockley in the TV series “Angel” from 1999 to 2001, and Serena Southerlyn in the procedural and legal TV series “Law & Order” from 2001 to 2005.

On working in “Angel,” she remarked, “It was great. Working with David Boreanaz was really fun and funny experience. David had a great sense of humor. Then, I was lucky enough to leave to go and do ‘Law & Order’ because Dick Wolf hired me again, and it was so great to do that for five years in my hometown.”

“What I loved about ‘Law & Order’ is that it really kicked off my love of storytelling around crime and justice. I loved the show and the history of the franchise,” she added.

Dialogue-heavy

When asked how she handled being dialogue-heavy in her acting days, she responded, “I would have to work really hard right now if I were doing a role like that… especially to memorize so much.”

“Back then, it was kind of easy because my brain was a muscle and my soap opera training helped,” she recalled.

Advice for hopefuls in acting

For young and aspiring actors and filmmakers, Röhm said, “Never give up. You never know when your next role is… it could be right around the corner. Something that is going to define you might come as a surprise.”

“The arts are so beautiful in the sense that if you keep coming back and if you keep persevering, you will inevitably discover great fulfillment as an artist,” she noted.

“Just really do the work, go to acting class, and staying open. You are forever a student as an actor. I’ve always worked with a coach. Certainly, if I was going back to acting, I would work with a coach again,” she elaborated.

Superpower of choice

If she were to have any superpower, it would be “flying.” “I would love to fly that way, I could have a better perspective for what is behind me and what is ahead of me,” she said.

Success

Regarding her definition of the word success, Röhm stated, “Loving what you do enough to sustain a long career. The ups and downs of any career in life can be exhausting; it’s a marathon and not a sprint. Really go for what you love so you can go the extra miles.”

“I still love storytelling, I want to tell human stories (whether they are dark or light), I want to inspire people to live fully and fight for another day,” she added.

Closing thoughts on ‘Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story’

For viewers and fans, she concluded about her new film “Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story,” “I hope people see these incredible actors as they tell this difficult story.”

“Also, if anybody is experiencing abuse or knows anyone experiencing abuse, I hope that they get out now, or help them get out now. There is help, support, and resources for you, and we will offer them at the end of this movie,” she underscored.

