Elijah Malcomb talks ‘Hamilton,’ the digital age, and starring in a Hallmark reality series

Elijah Malcomb. Photo Credit: Kim Nunneley

Elijah Malcomb chatted about his experience in the first national tour of “Hamilton,” being a part of the digital age, and starring in Season 1 of the reality series “Finding Mr. Christmas” on Hallmark.

Malcomb on his ‘Hamilton’ experience

Malcomb portrayed John Laurens and Philip Hamilton during the original first national tour cast of the musical “Hamilton.”

“This was my first big contract after graduating college,” he said. “I loved my time touring with the show as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, it really taught me in real time what it takes to do this work and be a part of this industry.”

“It was like everything I learned in college became cemented there because I was using all the same tools I had learned and learning new ones. I will always cherish my time there and the friends I made there,” he elaborated.

‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ experience on Hallmark

On being a part of “Finding Mr. Christmas,” which was hosted by Jonathan Bennett and Melissa Peterman, Malcomb said, “It was actually a pretty similar experience to working on ‘Hamilton’ except much longer days. But I made friends and memories that will last a lifetime and I learned a lot.”

“It was like a bootcamp, getting a crash course on what it’s like to be on an actual film set and learning from working actors,” he said. “I don’t know of any other examples where you can get real world experience without actually booking the job.”

“For me, coming from a theatre background it was a golden opportunity to not only show what I can do, but learn how to calibrate my acting for camera,” he added.

Malcomb on his fellow finalists

Malcomb had great words about his fellow contestants and finalists, which included Ezra Moreland, Hayden Maher, and Blake Kelley, among others.

“All the guys in the house were immediately cool,” he admitted. “What you see on the show is what it is in real life. We all instantly clicked and it just felt like a group of guys getting away for the holidays rather than a group of guys competing.”

“The best way to explain it is when you’re playing video games or basketball or something with your friends, and of course, you wanna win, but you also are just having fun,” he elaborated.

“This healthy competition just brings out the best in everyone, and you learn from each other and help each other grow,” he added.

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he shared, “I have so many plans for the future. I’ve always wanted to write and produce my own shows and movies and make music.”

“Ultimately, I just wanna work and I’m hungry. I aim high and I don’t easily give up so keep your eyes peeled because this is just the beginning,” he foreshadowed.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Malcomb said, “It’s a very interesting feeling that’s hard to describe because on one had there are so many opportunities between streaming services, tv and film.”

“There is a lot of work out there,” he noted. “I hate having to play the social media game of it all, because we’re in this digital age.

“A lot of the times networks and casting are looking at your followers and engagement because that means eyes on their project, which I get, but I don’t want to be known as an influencer who started acting. No, professionally I’m an actor and an artist first,” he explained.

Advice for young and emerging artists

For young and aspiring artists, he said, “Stay humble and stay open to learning. So much of what we do is learning and discovery.”

“It’s our job to keep that sense of discovery alive if you ever feel like you know everything and you are no longer learning then it’s time to do something else always challenge yourself and embrace growth,” he acknowledged.

Malcomb defines success

On his definition of success, he said, “Someone once said ‘if you love what you do you’ll never work a day in your life.’ As long as you are happy with what you’re doing, you’re successful.”

Malcomb thanks the fans

For the dedicated Hallmark fans, he remarked, “To the ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ fans, you guys are so amazing; the most loving people there is.”

“The show wouldn’t have been anything without you, so thank you for the support and for going on this journey with all of us, and again keep your eyes peeled because this won’t be the last you see of your boy,” he elaborated.

“Much love to all of you. Whether you were rooting for me or any of the other guys, I got love for you,” he said, effusively.

To learn more about actor and artist Elijah Malcomb, follow him on Instagram and on TikTok.