Elena Sanchez of ‘The Hunger Games’ fame talks about ‘Demigod’ and the digital age

Elena Sanchez. Photo Credit: Katie Parker

Actress Elena Sanchez of “The Hunger Games” fame chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about “Demigod” and the digital age.

“‘Demigod’ was a beautiful experience,” she said. “We filmed on a campground in Mississippi, that the entire cast and crew was quarantined at during the duration of the shoot. It was like a film camp! We’d shoot all day and then make dinner together in our cabin in the evening. It really gave us all a chance to bond, because we were living and working together.”

“I played a witch named Latara, and what I loved most about her was that she had a layered personality and also had some inner turmoil which added a special kind of depth to her. That was fun to play with. I also really enjoyed getting to play a German character, seeing as I am half German and was born in Germany,” she elaborated.

The digital age

On being an actress in the digital age, Sanchez said, “What I love about it is that it has created so many more opportunities. The content that can be created now is infinite, whereas it used to be limited to the available slots on TV and in movie theaters. There are so many more projects being filmed everywhere around the world, which has created many more jobs for cast and crew members.”

“Technology has also become more accessible, so it’s easier to create content, even if it’s just with a group of friends,” she added.

For young and aspiring actors, she said, “Find what makes you unique and use that to your advantage. Don’t give yourself a timeline, and never give up!”

Sanchez listed Oscar winner Tom Hanks as her dream acting partner. “I would love to work with Tom Hanks,” she said. “Maybe I can play his daughter.”

She opened up about her experience in “The Hunger Games.” “It was one of my favorite projects to work on,” she admitted. “I met so many wonderful people on that set. Everything about it was amazing—the sets, the cast, the crew, the costumes, the makeup. It was so fun to get to be a part of that world. I have so many memories from that shoot, and it was when I first fell in love with Atlanta. What a beautiful city! I spent about two months there for the movie.”

On her definition of success, Sanchez said, “I think success means overcoming challenges you face in your life, learning from them, and achieving goals you have set for yourself. But it also means celebrating the little things in between, which are steps towards those larger goals. I also believe that you should define those successes yourself, and not let other people define them for you.”

Sanchez concluded about “Demigod,” “I would love for people to enjoy the movie and resonate with some of the themes that are present throughout it… and of course I hope they get some good scares out if it.”

