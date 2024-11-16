Elena Rusconi talks about starring in ‘Rise of the Raven’

Elena Rusconi in 'Rise of the Raven.' Photo Courtesy of 'Rise of the Raven.'

Actress Elena Rusconi chatted about starring in “Rise of the Raven,” and working with Tyler Hynes in “The Groomsmen” trilogy on Hallmark.

Background on Elena Rusconi

Rusconi was born and raised in Italy, between Milan and Florence. When she was 16, she moved to Australia where she was an exchange student, first in the Gold Coast and later in Cairns.

She started taking acting classes at eight years old; in Italy, she studied at Paolo Grassi, Teatro Carcano, and Michael Rodgers Acting Studio. At eighteen, upon graduation from Liceo Classico, she was accepted into the day conservatory program at the Stella Adler Studio and moved to New York City.

Since then, she has worked in theater, film, and television both in the US and Europe. Highlights of her career include her role opposite Ryan Reynolds in Netflix’s “6 Underground,” directed by Michael Bay; her recurring role in ABC’s “The Catch”; and Netflix’s “Medici: The Magnificent.”

She stars in Amazon Prime’s “LiveLove,” an independent film set in New York. She was cast as the lead in her first off-Broadway play at the Theatre Centre when she was twenty-one.

Some of her favorite stage roles include Miranda in “The Tempest,” Helen Of Troy in “Dress of Fire” alongside Austin Pendleton, Cassie in “Rumors,” and Katarina in “Araberlin” at the 4th Street Theatre.

Her upcoming projects include the limited series “Rise Of The Raven,” produced by Serendipity and Beta Film, described by Variety as “one of the most epic European productions of all time.” She is the co-founder of Little Engine Theater (LET), a theatre company based in NYC. Elena is also a certified PADI Dive Master.

How was your experience in ‘Rise of the Raven’?

Working on “Rise of the Raven” was such a treat. I loved being immersed in a completely different time period and stepping into the complex character of Giulietta.

Filming in Budapest was definitely another highlight; it’s such a beautiful city. I’ve always dreamed of acting in period pieces because I’m so fascinated by history and

the feeling of “time traveling” on set.

Also, it’s about time someone tells the story of János Hunyadi! He shaped the face of Europe, and he’s the reason why church bells ring at noon all around the world. It’s bizarre how a lot of people don’t know about him—he isn’t really taught in school.

What was it like to work with director Robert Dornhelm?

Working with Robert Dornhelm was truly inspiring. He’s an incredibly gifted director with so much experience. He knows exactly what he wants, which makes my job as an actor so much easier. He was kind and supportive.

His calm and poised presence really set the tone for everyone to be productive and professional. I was also very fortunate to work with Orsi Nagypal on episode three. She’s a very talented young director.

What did this series teach you about yourself?

The story of János Hunyadi reminded me of the importance of resilience. It also made me reflect deeply on the power women hold and how, throughout history, that power has often been channeled to serve men’s needs, their visions, and success.

Playing Giulietta further reinforced the importance of bringing awareness–

without judgment—to every character, especially those with anti-hero qualities.

Anyone in her circumstances would have probably made the same choices. She didn’t really have the luxury of alternatives.

How does it feel to be an actress in the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)

Sometimes, the thought that it’s all about a fake image can be quite disenchanting. I fell in love with acting as a kid, and I was lucky that social media wasn’t at all part of my childhood.

I’m horrible with technology, and I’m not a fan of Instagram, yet I can’t deny their importance and impact in today’s world. I sometimes go months without posting anything, but it feels like if I don’t constantly put my image out there, it’s like I don’t

exist.

At times, my worth seems to be dangerously tied to how often I’m present on the Internet. People are being bombarded with new content at a ridiculous speed. I want to keep reminding myself that my real life, my mental health, and my personal boundaries are more important.

I’m okay with stepping back from that “game” if it feels too much, but it would be ideal to find a healthy balance. It’s hard, I’m still figuring it out.

Streaming is another complicated conversation. It’s incredible to have so much content so readily available, but it’s often a problem of quantity over quality—a race to keep viewers engaged and paying membership fees. It all feels really overwhelming at times.

What was it like working with Tyler Hynes in “The Groomsmen” on Hallmark?

Tyler Hynes is truly one of a kind, a real gentleman. I honestly can’t say enough good things about him. He’s not only incredibly thoughtful and reliable but also genuinely supportive and kind.

What I admire most is how present he is, both on and off set. He’s the kind of person who makes everyone around him feel seen and valued. He was also producing the film, which made it even more impressive to watch him navigate those responsibilities with such grace.

Working with him was a great reminder of what true professionalism and kindness look like in this industry.

What is your advice for young and aspiring actors?

I’m not sure if I’m in a position to give advice, but one thing I remind myself is to do something every day that reconnects me to why I wanted to act in the first place. I always check in with myself to make sure the “why” is strong enough.

That reason has to be solid because this work requires a lot and can sometimes feel soul-sucking. Daily rejection can eventually crush even the most confident actors.

In the end, it’s a lonely job, and there’s really nothing glamorous about it. Loving it isn’t enough—you have to be truly obsessed with it. And yet, you can’t forget to have fun. Sometimes, it feels like an impossible task!

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Success, to me, is about finding a balance where you can juggle all the stress and pressure that comes with a career in this industry, but still manage to enjoy the ride.

At the end of the day, it’s all a bit of a circus—there are highs, lows, chaos, and unpredictability—but if you lose the ability to have fun with it, then what’s the

point?

It’s easy to get so caught up in the pressure, deadlines, and expectations that you forget why you started in the first place. It’s all about keeping that spark alive and remembering to laugh, stay curious, and be open to the adventure.

If you can do that—if you can stay grounded and still find joy in the work, even on the toughest days—that’s what real success looks like.

What would you like to say to your fans about Rise of the Raven and “The Groomsmen”? (What would you like them to get out of each?)

These two projects couldn’t be more different, so I imagine they’ll attract different audiences. At the heart of it, everything we do is for the viewers—to move them, uplift them, make them laugh, make them cry, make them fall in love, and ultimately remind them of their humanity.

I truly believe there’s nothing more important than that, especially in today’s world and as we look ahead.

If we can entertain you, offer you an escape, or maybe provide a new perspective on your life by sharing fresh and interesting stories, then that’s what makes it all worthwhile.

To learn more about Elena Rusconi, follow him on Instagram.