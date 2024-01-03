Eileen Davidson talks about ‘Aftermath,’ and ‘Holiday in the Vineyards’

Eileen Davidson. Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire, ESX Productions

Emmy award-winning actress Eileen Davidson (“The Young and The Restless” and “Days of Our Lives”) chatted about starring in the short film “Aftermath,” and the Netflix movie “Holiday in the Vineyards.”

She also recalled celebrating the 50th anniversary this past year of the CBS daytime drama “The Young and The Restless” on air.

‘Aftermath’

“Aftermath” is a dramatic short film written by Kate Orsini from a story by Kim Waltrip. It was directed by Kate Spates and Waltrip. Davidson stars alongside Jameelah Nuriddin, and Chloe Mills. “I loved doing it,” she said.

“It is such a beautifully written piece, and I was happy to be a part of it,” Davidson said. “Jameelah was incredible, and hit all the right notes and so much more.”

Davidson opened up about working with filmmaker Kim Waltrip on this project. “Kim is a very sensitive person and director. She handled the complicated issue with so much grace,” she said.

‘Holiday in the Vineyards’

She also starred in the ESX Productions holiday film “Holiday in the Vineyards” opposite Josh Swickard, Sol Rodriguez, and Annika Noelle, which was directed by Alex Ranarivelo, and subsequently released on Netflix. “I loved doing this film, and am proud of it,” she said.

The synopsis is: While on a secret job for his mother’s wine company, a man falls for the widow whose place he’s renting. But will the truth spoil their yuletide romance?

Davidson played Josh Swickard’s character’s mother, Margo. “Margo was a great character with a great arc,” she exclaimed. “This movie was quite a departure from ‘Aftermath’,” she acknowledged.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the show ‘The Young and The Restless’

Davidson noted that she was thrilled to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “The Young and The Restless” last year. “I was so proud to be a part of its 50th anniversary,” she admitted. “The show has meant so much to me and my family’s life and I will be forever grateful to Bill Bell, and everybody associated with the show.”

New Year’s resolutions

When asked about her New Year’s resolutions for 2024, she concluded, “I don’t do resolutions because ultimately, they just end up on my to do list! So I have a to do list that’s a little bit longer.”

To learn more about Eileen Davidson, follow her on Instagram and Twitter.