Dylan Flashner talks about starring in the movie ‘Like Father Like Son’

Dylan Flashner in 'Like Father Like Son.' Photo Courtesy of Lionsgate.

Actor Dylan Flashner chatted about starring in the film “Like Father Like Son,” which will be released via Lionsgate.

Aside from Flashner, it stars Ariel Winter, Vivica A. Fox, Mayim Bialik, and Dermot Mulroney.

The synopsis is: This thriller is about the lengths one man will go to end a brutal cycle of violence. Eli (Dylan Flashner) is a young man whose father Gabe (Dermot Mulroney) waits on death row for the crime of murder in the first degree.

As Eli’s life begins to fall apart, he discovers similar terrifying triggers in himself and takes extreme measures to ensure that the family’s string of savagery comes to an end.

‘Like Father Like Son’ experience

On his experience in “Like Father Like Son,” he said, “For me, it was a transformative moment for me in my acting career. Never have I had so much responsibility in terms of storytelling in my career.”

“The experience has made me a better actor and I have learned a lot from doing the movie in general about myself I had yet to learn prior,” he noted.

Working with writer and director Barry Jay

On working with Barry Jay, Flashner expressed, “It was beyond a pleasure. He’s a dear friend of mine at this point and I cherished the opportunity to work with him.”

“Barry is so kind and giving, it made the process of making the film all the more fulfilling and fun. I couldn’t have asked for a better direction and situation for the movie,” he said.

Flashner on playing Eli

On playing his character, Eli, he said, “What I liked most about my character is that he doesn’t put up with very much intolerance or disrespect. He protects those he loves, and I can relate to those types of qualities in a person.”

Daily motivations as an actor

Regarding his daily motivations as an actor, he shared, “What motivates me every day as an actor is the want and desire to get better each time I act.”

“I also have the greatest support system that keeps me motivated every day. Without them I couldn’t do what I do,” he noted.

Future plans

On his future plans, he responded, “Not exactly sure what the future holds exactly, but it does include me acting and producing movies.”

“I will be acting in a few this year and producing a few other ones as well. I don’t like to predict the future too often, I prefer working hard and seeing how it plays out,” he said.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Flashner said, “Being a part of the digital age can definitely be a challenge at times but overall is a great era for everyone to see what you’re doing and keep up to date with everything going on.”

“In terms of challenges, the attention span is lower than normal so keeping everyone attached to something can be difficult at times,” he noted.

“There is also pressure to keep up to date with social medias, and to showcase your life in a premier light. On the other hand, it is easier than ever to promote and keep in touch with everyone so I do see how that can be advantageous,” he explained.

Advice for young and emerging actors

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “My advice to young actors is to make as many connections as possible and to always remember you never know who’s going to help you down the line.”

“This business is a connection-based industry where its sometimes more who you know than what you know. Always treat everyone how you want to be treated, and hopefully good things will happen,” he elaborated.

Closing thoughts on ‘Like Father Like Son’

For fans and viewers, he remarked, “I hope ‘Like Father Like Son’ can teach a little bit on familial struggle and how the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. How anger and holding in emotions can lead to detrimental behavior that can cause massive rifts in the lineage of a family.”

