Dylan Flashner talks about his new film ‘Blue Eyed Girl’ and the digital age

Dylan Flashner. Photo Courtesy of Dylan Flashner.

Actor Dylan Flashner chatted about starring in “Blue Eyed Girl,” which is available on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

The synopsis is: At 40, Jane returns home to her sisters and ailing father, confronting old dreams and new truths. “Blue Eyed Girl” is a dramedy about love, family, and the life you imagined—versus the one you’re living.

How did ‘Blue Eyed Girl’ come about?

A producer friend introduced me to the producer of the film, Marisa Coughlan, who also plays the lead in the film.

We hit it off, and she asked me if I’d play Prince Titan, also known as Dan. I loved the role and project, and I felt it was exactly what I was looking for at that time.

What was your favorite part of this movie experience?

My favorite part was the excitement I had to prepare a role like Prince Titan and embracing the challenge of using an accent.

I loved working with the entire crew and cast; it was just a really fun playground for everyone to do what they love.

What did this project teach you about yourself?

It really taught me that when an opportunity comes for me to step out of my comfort zone, that’s where we grow as an artist, or at least I felt like I grew tremendously because I was forced to really let go of any fear or anxiety and instead look at this as an exciting challenge.

A great actor, Jack Plotnick, once said, “The universe pays off to a joyful risk,” and this project taught me to take more joyful risks.

How does it feel to be an actor in the digital age?

It’s really all I know. I think it creates a lot of new opportunities and also some new challenges. It gives everyone a fair shot, to some degree, at creating and doing something they’re passionate about.

It also crowds the space with so much content being released in so many ways, but for me, the good outweighs the bad. We’re living in a time where anyone, anywhere, who has something to say or share in this medium can.

I personally think that’s a huge blessing.

What do your plans for the future include?

I’m really excited about a film I’ll be shooting in Vegas in early 2026. It’s an incredible role with an amazing cast and an insanely talented director. I can’t elaborate, but it’s really exciting.

I may even jump on a project before Christmas that could be a lot of fun. I have several projects being released in 2026 that I’m very excited about, but most of all, I’m just continuing my journey as an artist.

I feel like I’m growing so much in my work and as a professional, and it really excites me to see what’s next.

What is your advice for young and emerging actors?

I think the number one thing is commitment. If you have a dream in your heart and the passion to pursue it, then stick with it. Just don’t quit. Attack every day, trying to improve in your craft but also as a person.

This is how we grow on screen and off. I’m a huge fan of improv, so I always say get involved with improv.

My coach is a big improv guy who trained at Second City, and we utilize so much of that foundation in our preparation and work.

It keeps it fun, free, and the childlike faith alive. Anything that helps us truly listen, approach the work with honesty, and be spontaneous with our thoughts and feelings leads to the magic of being surprised.

As the great late Christopher Reeves once said, “Great film acting is just a bunch of surprises caught on camera.” That’s where the foundation of improv has meant so much to me. And it’s just so damn fun.

What does the word success mean to you?

Success to me is trusting the process, believing in myself, and getting a little bit better every day.

We put so much pressure on ourselves with what “success” looks like or “who is defining our success,” but for me, success is simply being obsessed with improvement, having a world-class positive attitude with world-class effort and focus.

I think if we can end every day knowing we moved in a positive direction as an artist and a person while looking at ways to help others succeed and better themselves, then at the end of the day, we will be successful at whatever we do.

What would you like to tell our readers about “Blue Eyed Girl”? What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it?

The fact that life can get messy, but it’s important to know the ones who stick with you in the mess; they’re the people you want to keep around.

It’s easy to have lots of friends when we’re on the mountain top, but true friends show up in the valleys, and they don’t just show up; they stand by your side and help you climb.

It’s very much like pursuing a career as an actor or filmmaker; you have to hold on to the people who believed in you when everything around you didn’t.

To learn more about Dylan Flashner, follow him on Instagram and visit his IMDb page.