Duran Duran to kick off North American tour, to headline Madison Square Garden

On March 15, Duran Duran announced their long-awaited North American headlining tour, which is in support of their “Future Past” album.

Published

Duran Duran
Duran Duran. Photo Credit: John Swannell
On March 15, acclaimed rock band Duran Duran announced their long-awaited North American headlining tour, which is in support of their critically-acclaimed 15th studio album “Future Past.”

North American Tour

On August 19, their 14-date tour will kick off at the Treasure Island Amphitheater in Welch, Minnesota. Duran Duran will play at such iconic venues as Madison Square Garden (August 25) in Manhattan, as well as the Wynn Las Vegas, and The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, among other theaters.

They will be joined by Nile Rodgers and Chic as their special musical guests, where they will be playing all dates except Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination

In other Duran Duran news, they were announced as nominees to be inducted by the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and are currently in first place on the fan vote leaderboard.

This marks the first time the British four-piece has been nominated, after 40 incredible years of dominating the charts, selling out arenas, and gracing the covers of magazines all over the world. Fans are able to vote each day (until April 29) in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s fan vote by clicking here.

The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a “fans ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2022 Inductees. The inductees for the Class of 2022 will be announced in May, and the official induction ceremony will take place later this fall.

‘Future Past’ album

Duran Duran’s latest studio offering, “Future Past,” is available digitally as well as in a variety of physical formats: standard CD, cassette, a limited edition deluxe hardback book CD featuring three additional tracks, and colored vinyl by clicking here. It is also available in immersive Sony 360 Reality Audio on Amazon Music HD, TIDAL HiFi, and Deezer HiFi.

The album was recorded across studios in London and Los Angeles over the lockdown and was mixed by Mark “Spike” Stent.

Their “Future Past” album is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Duran Duran, their music and tour dates, visit their official website.

