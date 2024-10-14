Douglas Smith talks about his new film ‘Die Alone’

Douglas Smith in 'Die Alone.' Photo Courtesy of Quiver Distribution.

Actor Douglas Smith chatted about starring “Die Alone,” which will be released in digital and On Demand on October 18, 2024 via Quiver Distribution.

Aside from Douglas Smith, it stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Kimberly-Sue Murray, and Frank Grillo. The movie was written and directed by Lowell Dean.

The synopsis is: “Lost in a world reclaimed by nature and overrun by mysterious creatures, a young man with amnesia teams up with an eccentric survivalist to find his missing girlfriend.”

On being a part of “Die Alone,” he said, “It was really good. We made it in June of 2023, right before the actor’s strike, and it’s a film that is near and dear to my heart. A lot of special memories were made making this movie.”

“For this film, the audience has to buy into the particular tone,” he said. “You have to choose to be up for the way that the creatures are, and the slower burn of the way the film unfolds.”

“If the audience chooses to be up for that, then I think the film can be really rewarding to them,” he added.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he responded, “I don’t know any other way to be a part. That’s the world we live in. For me, I am doing an old-fashioned thing in a new world.”

“Acting has been around for thousands of years (since ancient Greece). I am in material and content that populates the digital age,” he added.

‘Big Little Lies’

In “Big Little Lies,” Douglas Smith played Corey Brockfield, Jane’s (Shailene Woodley) love interest.

“It was good,” he admitted about that experience. “It was a while ago at this point. I played Shailene’s boyfriend.”

“Everything that we shot before the pandemic feels like forever ago, and that is just so crazy! It was a different world back then. I got to surf and be on the beach. I loved playing that character,” he recalled.

Advice for young and emerging actors

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “Don’t listen to the naysayers and work on your craft. There are a lot of people that will tell you that you can’t do it.”

‘Exposure’

On being a part of the film “Exposure,” he said, “That was a small film about a difficult topic while ‘Die Alone’ is more about love and it feels to me like it’s a very hopeful look at love, while ‘Exposure’ has a more negative view on love.

‘Superman & Lois’

“That was fun,” he said about his time on “Superman & Lois.” “I got to work with my brother [Gregory], who is a director and producer on that, so that was the first time we ever worked together. That was fun.”

Douglas shared that he enjoyed working with Elizabeth “Bitsie” Tulloch and described her as a great deal of “fun.”

Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon: An American Saga’

The same holds true about being a part of Kevin Costner’s “Horizon: An American Saga” franchise.

“Those were great,” he exclaimed. “In the first one I had a smaller role, but in the second one, I worked a lot in it. We are all now waiting for the second one to be released.”

“I hope it comes out soon because I want the world to see it, and I wanted to see it as well. It was just a really beautiful experience working in the national parks of Utah,” he noted.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said with a sweet laugh, “Still a Work in Progress…”

Success

Regarding his definition of success, he said, “I think success is having a peaceful state of mind.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Die Alone’

For fans and viewers, he remarked about the film, “I hope people get to explore ‘the power of love’ with this film.”

To learn more about actor Douglas Smith, follow him on Instagram.