Doug Gray of The Marshall Tucker Band talks about their 2025 ‘All Our Friends’ Tour

The Marshall Tucker Band. Photo Credit: Mariah Gray

Doug Gray, the lead singer and sole original member of The Marshall Tucker Band, spoke about their 2025 “All Our Friends” Tour.

An iconic southern rock group, The Marshall Tucker Band will enter its 54th year on the road with its “All Our Friends” headlining tour.

Doug Gray on their 2025 national tour

On their forthcoming national tour, Doug Gray exclaimed, “This new tour will without a doubt be one of the most exciting.”

“With many shows featuring overwhelming friends, family and musicians, a pathway has been widened for us on our 2025 All Our Friends Tour,” Gray acknowledged.

“We are preparing now for a wonderful year ahead. Looking forward to seeing old and new friends. It never gets old,” the respected frontman added.

This national road show will pay homage to the uncountable number of fans The Marshall Tucker Band has amassed over its hallowed career.

Their tour will kick off on January 31st in Knoxville, Tennessee, at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium. Thus far, 16 dates have been announced for 2025, and they will include stops at Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Ridgefield, Connecticut, Carteret, New Jersey, Auburn, Washington, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Plano, Texas, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

There will be more show dates to be announced in a future date.

Carteret, New Jersey show in February of 2025

Speaking of New Jersey, they will be performing at the Carteret Performing Arts and Events Center on February 16th, where they will be joined with The Outlaws as their special guests.

‘Music Under the Stars’ show on Long Island this past summer

This past August, The Marshall Tucker Band performed a “Music Under the Stars” show at John J. Burns Park in Massapequa, New York, which was well-received by their Long Island audience.

In 2023, The Marshall Tucker Band was recognized with Pandora’s “Billionaires Plaque,” which awards over one billion streams on the platform. The Marshall Tucker Band was founded in Spartanburg, South Carolina, well over five decades ago.

Their timeless hits include the heartfelt singalong “Heard It in a Love Song,” and the insistent pleading of “Can’t You See.”

For more information on The Marshall Tucker Band, check out their official website and follow them on Instagram.