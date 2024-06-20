Connect with us

Dorian Harewood talks about his Tony and Drama Desk nominations for ‘The Notebook’

Veteran actor Dorian Harewood chatted about his Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations for “The Notebook.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood in 'The Notebook' on Broadway
Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood in 'The Notebook' on Broadway. Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes.
Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood in 'The Notebook' on Broadway. Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes.

“It feels very exciting to be here,” Harewood said about being at the 2024 Drama Desk Awards red carpet.

At the Drama Desk Awards, both Harewood and his co-star Maryann Plunkett earned nominations for “Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical” for their performances as the Older Noah and the Older Allie respectively.

“I am very grateful for this nomination,” Harewood acknowledged.

“I am excited to be representing what I think is the best musical on Broadway right now, ‘The Notebook.’ I love being here with my beautiful wife, Nancy, and I hope she has a good time as well. I am grateful for the Tony nomination as well,” Harewood elaborated.

Speaking of the 2024 Tony Awards, Harewood was nominated for “Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical,” while Maryann Plunkett was up for “Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical.”

In addition, screenwriter Bekah Brunstetter was nominated for “Best Book of a Musical.”

To learn more about “The Notebook” musical on Broadway, check out its official homepage.

For more information on actor Dorian Harewood, check out his IMDb pageofficial website, and follow him on Instagram.

Markos Papadatos
Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

