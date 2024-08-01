Don Diablo talks about his new music and Brooklyn Mirage show

Don Diablo. Photo Courtesy of Hexagon.

Electronic star Don Diablo chatted about his forthcoming show at Brooklyn Mirage and his new music.

Background on Don Diablo

Born Don Pepijn Schipper, Don Diablo is a Dutch DJ, record producer, musician, and songwriter of electronic dance music (EDM). He is known for his innovative approach and his pioneering future house sound.

Don Diablo has become one of the most influential figures in the electronic music scene. With a career spanning over two decades, he continues to push the boundaries of music and performance.

Brooklyn Mirage show

On Friday, August 9th, he will be headlining the Brooklyn Mirage in New York. “I am super excited. This is going to be ‘the show’ for me this year,” he exclaimed.

“It will be an extended show that will last almost four hours. It will be a new production, new visuals, and I am working with a new creative director, Ethan Tobman, and a new visual team. It is going to be a ride,” he elaborated.

“The Brooklyn Mirage show is going to be a big one,” he noted. “There are going to be different chapters to this show. It’s going to be the first chapter of a new wave of performing.”

‘Where Do We Come From’

On his new track “Where Do We Come From,” he responded, “Where do we come from? That is the question. It has been an interesting collaboration. I met Robbie Williams a few months ago and we became friends through our mutual social awkwardness.”

“We started chatting and FaceTiming, and from there, we started making music. This was really cool. Robbie has a lot of experience… he has seen a lot, he has done a lot, and he has experienced a lot,” he elaborarated.

“As a whole, it has been a journey, and the record is the end stop of the journey, for me personally,” he noted.

“I think we are all wondering why we are here on this planet, and what the point is of all this. That is something Robbie and I felt strongly about, so I am really excited to work on this record with him,” he said.

“Looking back 10 years from now, it’s going to be one of those records that I will be really proud of, and that is something that is not easy these days,” he admitted.

“Hexagon released this track to the world in collaboration with Armada Music, so it’s a good combination. It’s a match made in heaven,” he acknowledged.

Future of electronic music

Regarding the future of electronic music, he said, “Right now, it is going very left, and it is going very right. It is either very chill (Afro-house chill vibes) or hard techno. I think in a few years from now, we will go full circle again.”

“I think all around the world things are circling again. The main thing for me personally is that I like working with people across genres and in different continents,” he said.

“Right now, I am working on a few big K-pop records,” he noted. “I am working on some K-pop collabs for the Asian market. The same goes for America… I am working with some big American artists. I am looking at every continent.”

“I think dance music will be more local, so I am excited about that,” he expressed. “You can’t really make a record that is going to make everyone in the world happy these days. Moving forward, we will be looking at merging different continents and different sounds more and more.”

“What is concerning me these days is that dance music is becoming very gimmicky,” he noted. “Hopefully, we will go back to a little bit more toned-down dance music. These days, a lot of music is consumed through social media, and I think that will continue in the years to come.”

“Moving forward, people will want to see what they see online vs. what they’ve heard in an underground rave somewhere,” he added.

Dream collaboration choices

Diablo listed Jay Kay and the band Jamiroquai as his dream collaboration choice in music.

“I bought all of their albums when I was a kid, and now I will have a record with them that will be released in two weeks,” he exclaimed. “Jamiroquai were massive in the time of George Michael and Elton John. To this day, they have a huge fan-base, and they nail every concert they do.”

“Dance music-wise, I’ve always wanted to do a collaboration with Sandro Cavazza because he was the voice of the Avicii hits,” Diablo said. “I recently did a song called ‘Young Again’ with him.”

Advice for young and emerging musicians and artists

For young and emerging musicians and artists, he said, “Music should always be about the art, and you being able to express yourself in the most pure and direct way possible.”

“You have to truly believe in it and remember that success might not happen right away. It’s a long game, and you need to be willing to play that game,” he noted.

“Make music because you enjoy making music; that’s the main thing,” he said. “The whole point of making music is to have fun and to express yourself creatively. It’s not about trying to make it as a professional DJ or to have a hit record; that should never be the goal.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Regeneration.”

“For me, it’s about accepting myself and becoming the best version of myself,” he said. “Taking everything that is great about what I’ve done and making that better.”

“Right now, I am working with an amazing creative director Ethan Tobman, and he inspired me to be truer to myself,” he noted. “This is the new Don 3.0.”

Success

On his definition of success, Diablo said, “Success is really when I am happy with what I’ve created… that’s the main thing.”

“Also, to still reach a bigger audience. I still work 19 hours a day seven days a week to undergo personal growth, and growth on a creative level. I am still in the studio five nights a week, and I am still out there figuring out what my next collab will be,” he elaborated.

“Success is looking back at something, and not hating it,” he added.

Message for his fans

For his fans and supporters, Diablo said, “Be patient. There is something coming. Right now, we are doing a lot of music, and there is something for everyone. Different songs are for different situations.”

“Don’t draw conclusions too soon; listen to what is being presented because it comes from a specific vision. All music is intended for different situations,” he concluded.

“Where Do We Come From” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Don Diablo, his music and his Brooklyn Mirage show, follow him on Instagram and check out his official website.