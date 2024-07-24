Domenica Feraud talks about writing and starring in ‘someone spectacular’ play

The cast of 'someone spectacular.' Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

Playwright Domenica Feraud chatted about writing and starring in her new play “someone spectacular.”

The show began performances on July 17 at Signature Theatre in New York City.

someone spectacular dives into the tumultuous and turbulent time of sudden loss and grief, and is a very personal work for her, centering around the loss of her mother. Her mother was in her early 50s and extremely healthy, when she was diagnosed with cancer and died only three weeks later.

This time, she wrote the play, and is an understudy – taking a step back from performing as part of the main cast to focus on the piece.

What inspired you to write and star in this play?

My Mom was my best friend. She was the anchor in my life, the North Star that guided my existence. After she died, it physically hurt to live without her. Grief took over my being. I suddenly became aware of how many of us are grieving, and how difficult it is to talk about it.

I wanted to write a play that both honored my mom, and the various experiences that exist on the spectrum of grief. I wanted to star in this play. The character of Lily is a version of me – the one that gets to say the things I am too scared to voice.

I knew it would be cathartic to play her, but our producer and dramaturg Paige Evans advised that I take a step back. She wanted to protect my writing process, and felt it was important for me to be able to have some distance as the writer, especially with such a personal piece.

We cast Ana Cruz Kayne in a reading, and she was so good, the decision to not play Lily became much easier. Understudying was a fun compromise Paige came up with. I’ll get to go on as Lily on August 3rd, 4th, 24th, and I am very excited!

What was it like working with Tatiana as the director?

Tatiana [Pandiani] is very smart. She is great at seeing the big picture and advocating for changes that make the play better. Tatiana is determined, focused, and resourceful.

It is unfortunately rare to see women take charge without apology, so as a recovering people-pleaser, I find it inspiring to watch Tatiana work. She has made me a stronger writer.

What did this play teach you about yourself?

This play taught me that there is more of my mother in me than I ever realized. It taught me that even the worst parts of myself are worthy of love. It also taught me that I am funnier than I give myself credit for!

Why was tackling the topic/theme of grief so important to you?

When you lose the most important person in your life, the permanence of loss is impossible to make sense of. I was desperate to read books, watch films, see shows that tackled the topic of grief.

Cheryl Strayed’s writing in particular helped me. When grappling with something as primal as grief, you want to feel like you are not alone. Grief is universal, and I truly believe that art can heal.

I wanted to write something that could both underscore how earth shattering loss is, and highlight the importance of human connection in the face of that loss.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology and social media being so prevalent)

Scary! I am very old school. I don’t own a Kindle, I’ve never used ChatGPT, and I don’t have TikTok. I carry 500 page novels around and write in a notebook by hand. That being said, I adore streaming.

Having a new episode of Love Island USA to look forward to every night was very comforting throughout the rehearsal process.

It’s great to have access to so much content, and it empowers me as a writer to know there are many platforms where my work could find a home.

What is your advice for young and aspiring performers and filmmakers?

Figure out what makes you unique. Learn to love those parts of yourself. It’s what will set you apart. We want to see your perspective on the world. Embrace your quirks, and try not to waste time apologizing for them.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

To me, the word success means giving something your all. You can’t please everyone, so don’t bother trying. It is human to crave external validation (I certainly do!) but that can’t be the end goal.

If your self-worth is dependent on what other people think, then that is a recipe for disaster. As long as you stand by your work and are happy with it, then it is a success.

It’s very funny! You have full permission to laugh. This is a play that highlights the absurdity of life.

There are moments of deep pathos, but there is plenty of humor to offset that. It is a very character driven play, with many different perspectives sprinkled throughout.

I hope audiences find something they can relate to, and that they leave knowing that when it comes to grief, every feeling is valid. That includes sadness and joy.

To learn more about “someone spectacular,” check out its official website.

For more information on Domenica Feraud, follow her on Instagram.