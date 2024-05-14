DJ Lady Faith talks about EDC Las Vegas

DJ Lady Faith. Photo Courtesy of DJ Lady Faith

DJ Lady Faith chatted about EDC Las Vegas, her love for electronic dance music, her future plans, and she offered advice for hopefuls that wish to go into music.

EDC Las Vegas

On her upcoming show for EDC Las Vegas, she said, “Like all of my sets, you can expect soaring melodies, heavy bass and a hell of a fun time. I plan to play a few never before heard tracks that I am very excited about.”

“”This is my 12th EDC Las Vegas and I can tell you that I am more excited about this show than ever before. It’s going to be a wild ride,” she added.

Music and songwriting inspirations

She is affectionately known as “The Queen of Hardstyle.”

Regarding her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, “I get inspiration from so many things that I experience in my personal life.”

“Many of my tracks talk about believing in yourself and overcoming the many challenges we all face in this world,” she admitted.

“I also get inspiration from improving the scene and setting a good example, such as my track called PLUR,” she said.

The digital age

On being an electronic artist in the digital age, she said, “It has been a wild ride. When I first started DJing, everything was on Vinyl or CD. I can remember travelling

with a folder of over 300 CDs. They weighed so much and were so inconvenient, my back still feels it.”

“Today, we just use USB sticks, and it makes a huge difference,” she said. “The digital world of streaming and playlists have expanded our reach and allows so many more fans to experience the sounds and even the video’s of the artists they favor.”

“Technology is bringing down the barriers for new producers to join this industry and has greatly enhanced the scene,” she added.

Future plans

Regarding her future plans, she shared, “More music and maybe more crossover between genres. I plan to keep pushing the sound, expanding our wonderful domestic scene and working to be the very best producer I can become.”

Advice for young and aspiring musicians

For young and aspiring artists, she said, “You have to work at this craft. If you want to succeed in the art of being a professional DJ, you need to have a unique and expert level sound.”

“You need to have a character on stage that is memorable, and you need to be able to create a fantastic set on the fly that can keep the fans in front of you entertained all the time,” she elaborated.

“You need to have thick skin and be prepared for criticism, and you need to have the endurance necessary to travel and perform night after night in different locations around the world. It’s not an easy job, but it is very rewarding,” she added.

Love for electronic music

When asked about her love for electronic dance music (EDM), she responded, “First and foremost, I love the sound of Hardstyle. You have to love your music in order to get other to love your music.”

“I love my fans, who are the greatest in the world,” she exclaimed. “The scene is what makes the music so special.”

“It’s an amazing feeling to play music you created and to watch the fans dance till they cannot stand anymore, to the sounds that you create. Its an experience that has few equivalents in this world,” she added.

Future of electronic music in the next five years

On the future of EDM in the next five years, she said, “EDM is the future of music. The sounds are so varied and the fans come from every area of our society. Its this system of inclusion for everybody that keeps our scene so strong.”

“I feel like in five years, we will see many more mainstream acts that made their way up through the EDM scene. Its growing so fast, it seems like these festivals are running every weekend and that is an amazing achievement,” she explained.

Success

On her definition of success, she said, “Success is not about being wealthy. It is about achieving your goals in life. True success is the ability to work in an area you love.”

“For me, I came into this scene as a Persian/American girl in a very male-dominated genre and I was able to make a name for myself. That is true success in my books.

Overcoming challenges, for which I have faced many, is what makes you a better person,” she explained.

Closing thoughts on EDC Las Vegas

She remarked, “For new fans who have never experienced an EDC for themselves, you are in for a wild ride. Hundreds of thousands of similar minded people all get together in this celebration of music.”

“With a bunch of stages dedicated to different sounds, new fans should experience each stage and see what feels right for them individually,” she said.

“Come meet new people, hear new sounds from amazing artists and get ready to dance till the early hours of the morning for three days straight,” she added.

“EDC is the biggest party in America and Insomniac and especially its founder, Pasquale Rotella, have created something that has changed the youth culture for the better in our world and it’s only getting bigger and more elaborate each year. Hopefully, I will see you all at the festival,” she concluded.

To learn more about DJ Lady Faith, follow her on Instagram.