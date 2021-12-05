Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Disney's spell unbroken as 'Encanto' stays top of N.American box office

Disney’s animated musical fantasy film “Encanto” stayed in top place at the North American box office this weekend.

Published

Disney's spell unbroken as 'Encanto' stays top of N.American box office
Famed actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the original music for new Disney film "Encanto," attends the movie's premier at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California on November 3, 2021 - Copyright AFP/File GREG BAKER
Famed actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the original music for new Disney film "Encanto," attends the movie's premier at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California on November 3, 2021 - Copyright AFP/File GREG BAKER

Disney’s animated musical fantasy film “Encanto” stayed in top place at the North American box office this weekend, taking in an estimated $12.7 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.

With original music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Encanto” tells the story of a family in the mountains of Colombia endowed with special powers — except for daughter Mirabel, who ends up having to save the others. Voice actors include Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo and Diane Guerrero.

Sony’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” the latest chapter in the wacky supernatural franchise, took in an estimated $10.4 million to place second for the Friday-through-Sunday period, cementing the hold of family-friendly films at the top of the box office.

Directed by Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman made the original 37 years ago, “Afterlife” stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace in a ghostly tale that has shape-shifted from 1980s Manhattan to today’s small-town Oklahoma.

Ridley Scott’s new crime drama “House of Gucci” placed third at $6.8 million, continuing its healthy showing for an adult-oriented film at a time when Covid fears have kept many older viewers at home. 

The MGM/United Artists film stars Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, the onetime head of the famed Gucci fashion house, and Lady Gaga — again drawing Oscar buzz three years after “A Star Is Born” — as Patrizia Reggiani, the vengeful ex-wife who in 1995 hired a hitman to murder Gucci outside his Milan office. 

The star-laden cast also includes Al Pacino, Salma Hayek, Jeremy Irons and Jared Leto.

“Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers,” the first theatrical release of the popular streaming series from Fathom Events, took fourth place at $4.1 million, while Disney/Marvel superhero film “Eternals” placed fifth, at $3.9 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were: 

“Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” ($2.7 million)

“Dune” ($1.8 million)

“Clifford the Big Red Dog” ($1.8 million)

“King Richard” ($1.2 million)

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” ($1.0 million)

In this article:disney, Encanto
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

What we know about the Omicron coronavirus variant so far

The hunt for answers - like whether the Omicron variant will trigger new waves of infection.

6 hours ago

Business

Breakdown of public safety looms as brazen ‘smash and grab’ thefts skyrocket

Crime is raging across the country, from violent attacks to brazen shoplifting to mob “smash and grab” attacks.

6 hours ago

Tech & Science

Study: The Omicron variant of COVID-19 may be masking itself as a common cold virus

The Omicron variant that causes COVID-19 likely acquired at least one of its mutations by picking up genetic material from another virus.

8 hours ago

Business

Q&A: Things businesses will need to know about fraud for 2022

At its core, Zero Trust is all about authenticating and authorizing access policies that have been designed to provide the least privilege, for the...

7 hours ago