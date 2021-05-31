Connect with us

Director Mike Mayhall talks Emmy nod for ‘A House Divided’

Director Mike Mahyall chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about the 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for “A House Divided,” which is vying for “Outstanding Limited Series.”

Published

'A House Divided'
'A House Divided.' Photo Courtesy of UMC.
Mayhall is one of the showrunners of “A House Divided” along with fellow filmmaker Dan Garcia.

“‘A House Divided’ is a raw and real show that is a freight train shot out of cannon,” Mayhall said. “In other words, it’s one wild ride. And none of it would be possible without the total focused dedication of the cast and crew. This Emmy nomination, in my opinion, is totally theirs,” he added.

Last year, protagonist Brad James secured a nod for the “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series” Daytime Emmy Award for his portrayal of Cameran Sanders, Jr. in the series. Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos spoke with Brad James about his Emmy nod for acting.

Actor Brad James
Actor Brad James. Photo Courtesy of Brad James, LLC.

“A House Divided” has just been renewed for a fourth season. It is available for streaming by clicking here.

