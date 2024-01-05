Dior Goodjohn talks about ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ on Disney+

Dior Goodjohn in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians.' Photo Credit: David Bukach, Disney

Actress Dior Goodjohn chatted about starring as Clarisse La Rue in “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” on Disney+.

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’

In this series, story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who is just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.

On her experience doing this series, she said, “Absolutely out of this world. I couldn’t have asked for a more loving, cohesive, collaborative team of people to work with, and I’m so grateful to be a part of this project.”

Playing Clarisse in the show

On playing Clarisse, she said, “It’s all love for my girl Clarisse. There’s not one thing about her that I dislike about her. She is such a complex character.”

“There are so many layers to her and it unfolds in such a magnificent, way throughout the story. Obviously, I’m biased however, I do believe that she has one of the most beautiful character arcs in the Percy series and I can’t wait for everyone to see it play out,” she elaborated.

Working with Walker Scobell

Goodjohn had great words about working opposite Walker Scobell, who plays the lead role of Percy, even though her character [Clarisse] bullies Percy.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again I love that kid. Walker is easily one of the most talented people that I’ve worked with and he always gives 110 percent,” she said.

“That boy knows what he’s doing and it shows. The vibes are always up with him and we so easily snap in and out of the scene. It’s just so fun,” she added.

The digital age

On being an actress in the digital age, at a time when streaming and social media are prevalent, she responded, “As much as I would love to give an answer stating how it was so much easier to be an actress back in the cable days… I can’t because I’ve only ever known what it is to be an actor in the digital age.”

“I believe everything happens for a reason and I’m grateful to be exactly where I am today in the era that I am in,” she added.

Future plans

On her future plans, she shared, “I’ve had my life mapped out since I was seven years old so I could go on and on however, I’ll keep it brief. There are more pictures in the near future as well as killer music coming sooner than you’d think… so be ready.”

Favorite mottos to live by

Regarding her favorite mottos to live by, she said, “Plan for the future, live in the moment, and love will always find its way to you.”

Success

On her definition of the word success, she said, “Success is contentment, being secure in exactly who you are and where you are every moment in time (past, present, and future ). As well as having unwavering confidence and faith within yourself, your abilities, and accomplishments… whatever they may be.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’

For viewers and fans, she remarked, “The one thing that I wish for the fans to get out of this series is for them to feel ten times more connected to the characters that they’ve been in love with since they were kids than ever before.”

“I really just pray that the show takes everything that they loved about the pages of the book and brings it to life for them in a way that leaves them fulfilled and stunned,” she concluded.

To learn more about actress Dior Goodjohn, follow her on Instagram.