Dimitri ‘Vegas’ Thivaios talks about starring in the film ‘Hazard’

Dimitri 'Vegas' Thivaios in 'Hazard.' Photo Courtesy of Samuel Goldwyn Films.

Dimitri “Vegas” Thivaios chatted about starring in the film “Hazard.”

The synopsis is: Noah (Dimitri “Vegas” Thivaios) really loves his girlfriend, his daughter, and his car, but he gets involved in a deadly driving job that will result in either losing his life, his family or his beloved car.

In the electronic music world, Dimitri is one half of the electronic duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.

‘Hazard’

On starring in “Hazard,” he said, “My experience in ‘Hazard’ was good. I didn’t expect it to make it to America but here we are!”

He opened up about his favorite part of the filming experience. “The whole thing was like a roller coaster,” he admitted. “For me, it was an amazing experience. Also, as an actor, it was such a great learning experience.”

“A couple of days before the movie was supposed to stary shooting, my dad passed away,” he noted. “Then, a couple of weeks later, my son was born… and less than two weeks after that, I was shooting the movie.”

“The way I played my character, Noah, would have been completely different if all of those things didn’t happen to me,” he acknowledged. For me, this was a weird way of dealing with my emotions with everything that happened, so it was an ‘interesting’ experience.”

New music in the works

He shared that there will be new music in the world. “We released ‘Thank You (Not So Bad)’ with Tiesto and Dido’ a few months ago and that just went bonkers. We weren’t prepared for the viral reception and success of the Tiesto and Dido track.”

“Also, we are releasing so much new music. We are working on an album, so things are super crazy at the moment,” he said.

Acting projects in the future

When it comes to any more projects in acting, he said, “Normally, I will be shooting some things over the summer. Everything had gotten pushed back because of the strikes last year.”

“Now, we have to balance Ibiza and doing five to six shows per week, and trying to get movie stuff done before the summer. We are very busy, but we enjoy it,” he said.

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, he said, “It’s a totally different world. What can I say? Especially if you add to the significance of TikTok in the past couple of years, it’s a totally different world.”

Favorite motto to live by

Regarding his favorite motto to live by, he shared, “Be grateful, and enjoy what you do.”

Ranking No. 2 in DJ Magazine’s Top 100 DJs poll

He spoke about ranking No. 2 in DJ Magazin’s Top 100 DJs poll in 2023. “That felt great,” he exclaimed.

“We are so happy that after all of these years, the fans still vote for us! The crazy part is that it is already time for fans to start voting for this year’s DJ Magazine voting. Time went so fast,” he said.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Reinvention.”

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpowers, it would be immortality and invincibility.

Advice for young and aspiring entertainers

For young and aspiring performers, he said, “Persistence is key. At least, that holds true for me. I’ve known many talented people that did not make it per se. I think persistence trumps talent. There is no guarantee if pull through, but there is a guarantee you won’t make it if you don’t.”

Dream collaboration: Eminem

He listed Eminem as his dream collaboration choice in music. “Eminem is still at the top of my list. I would love it for one day for him to be on a song with us.”

Key to longevity in entertainment

On the key to longevity in the entertainment industry, he revealed, “Enjoying what you do.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, he said, “To be where I am in my career after all these years. Having the opportunity to pursue my dream as an actor, and now being a father.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Hazard’

For his fans, he remarked about “Hazard,” “I hope the fans have a great time and I hope they are ready for my next movie.”

