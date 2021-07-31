Dierdre Friel talks about the show ‘Physical’ on Apple TV+

Dierdre Friel. Photo by Michael Cinquino

Actress Dierdre Friel chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about being a part of the show “Physical” on Apple TV+, where she plays Greta.

“It was an incredible experience,” she said about “Physical.” “Building something new and creative with other people is always a fun and exciting venture, but especially doing something like this during a global pandemic. It was a real bonding experience for everyone in the cast. We had to trust each other and keep each other safe, but we also made each other laugh and find some joy and a little normalcy every day. Very special.”

On her character Greta, she said, “Greta has such a tremendous arc in season one. It was almost like getting to play two characters. Getting to play a woman who really digs in and finds her inner strength was a true gift.”

She also opened up about her experience in the show “New Amsterdam.” “The Dam Fam will always hold a special place in my heart. They were my first TV family and they welcomed me with open arms. I’ve told so many actors I know that if they ever get a chance to work on that show, they are as lucky as can be,” she said.

On being an actress in the digital age, she said, “It feels phenomenal. There are so many more places you can work — more opportunities; more stories being told. I also firmly believe that streaming services are carving out new genres or possibly doing away with story niches altogether. You find much more crossover between comedy and drama — and I think that’s more like real life.”

For young and aspiring actors, she said, “Show up (really show up: ready to work on time, fed and rested). Be prepared, be open, and be kind.”

She listed Margo Martindale and Ann Dowd as the actresses that she would love to someday work with as her dream acting partners. “Oh, forget it! The list is way too long. Two actresses I’ve admired for years are Margot Martindale and Ann Dowd but I just love to work,” she said.

On her definition of the word success, she said, “Getting to do what you love and being able to feed yourself/keep a roof over your head. If you do what you love, you don’t work a day in your life (my dad always said that to me).”

She concluded about “Physical” on Apple TV+, “Watch it and talk about it. The conversation(s) that the show has sparked are so exciting and I’m so proud to be a part of it.”