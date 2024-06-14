Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Diane Warren talks about receiving the Johnny Mercer Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Honorary Oscar winner Diane Warren chatted about receiving the Johnny Mercer Award at the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Diane Warren speaks onstage during the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame
Diane Warren speaks onstage during the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards GALA at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel. Photo Credit: L. Busacca, Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame
Diane Warren speaks onstage during the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards GALA at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel. Photo Credit: L. Busacca, Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Honorary Oscar winner Diane Warren chatted about receiving the Johnny Mercer Award at the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The 53rd annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards GALA took place at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel.

“It is great to be here. It’s amazing,” she exclaimed. “To be getting the Johnny Mercer Award is so incredible and humbling. I am so honored that this manifested.”

Diane Warren on the power of songwriting

She opened up about the power and importance of songwriting. “Songwriting is the power to sit down by myself and write something great,” she explained. “I work my a** off to get it.”

“I really work very hard on every song,” she acknowledged. “The first person I ever had a hit with is right here… El DeBarge with ‘Rhythm of the Night’ back in 1985.”

Diane Warren reveals her future plans

On her future plans, Warren shared, “I want to keep doing this… and doing it better!”

Diane Warren
Diane Warren. Photo Credit: Erik Melvin

Receiving the Jonny Mercer Award from Paul Williams

The evening’s program concluded with the presentation of the coveted Johnny Mercer Award to Diane Warren, which is the highest honor bestowed by Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Multi-award-winning songwriter, SHOF inductee, and Johnny Mercer Award recipient

Paul Williams, who is a multi-award-winning songwriter, Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, and a past recipient of this prestigious award, presented the award to Ms. Warren and stated that “A.I. worries about Diane Warren,” and rightfully so.

On accepting the Johnny Mercer Award, Warren remarked, “Songwriting isn’t something I do; It’s who I am, and what I live, and breathe for every day of my life.”

Live performances in Diane Warren’s honor

Grammy and Emmy winner Andra Day (and Academy Award nominee) performed Warren’s Oscar-nominated tune “Stand Up for Something” from the film “Marshall.”

accepting her award, Diane stated “songwriting isn’t something I do, it’s who I am and what I live and breathe for every day of my life.”

In addition, five-time Grammy nominee El Debarge closed the show performing “Rhythm of the Night,” which was Warren’s first hit song (from 1985), which coincides with the song’s 40th anniversary.

They were able to bring the crowd on their feet, stomping and clapping along with them.

Diane Warren is congratulated by the Mercer Family

The Mercer Family congratulated her on this milestone. They welcomed Warren for being in an elite group of 42 winners (from over 450 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees). “This honor is earned and well-deserved,” the Mercer Family (Jim and Jon Corwin) expressed.

To learn more about Diane Warren, check out her official website, and follow her on Instagram and X.

In this article:diane warren, Family, johnny mercer, oscar, paul williams, songwriters hall of fame, Songwriting
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Business

Op-Ed: Tesla shareholders give Musk his $45b payday — But?

You can call it good business or at least good personal finance arithmetic.

12 hours ago

Social Media

How to make a safer Internet? Business gurus pitch in

As with every new technology, manufacturers want to jump on the Metaverse train as soon as possible and the rush to compete may result...

13 hours ago

Tech & Science

Is the future of health care in our cells?

The nano-bubble generation is called optoporation, a pinpoint zone of heat that temporarily vaporizes a tiny hole in the cell membrane.

17 hours ago
LVMH operates the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express luxury train service through its subsidiary, Belmond LVMH operates the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express luxury train service through its subsidiary, Belmond

Business

LVMH, Accor team up to develop Orient Express brand

French hotel group Accor and LVMH said they had entered into a "strategic partnership" to develop the fabled Orient Express brand.

17 hours ago