Diane Warren talks about receiving the Johnny Mercer Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Diane Warren speaks onstage during the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards GALA at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel. Photo Credit: L. Busacca, Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Honorary Oscar winner Diane Warren chatted about receiving the Johnny Mercer Award at the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The 53rd annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards GALA took place at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel.

“It is great to be here. It’s amazing,” she exclaimed. “To be getting the Johnny Mercer Award is so incredible and humbling. I am so honored that this manifested.”

Diane Warren on the power of songwriting

She opened up about the power and importance of songwriting. “Songwriting is the power to sit down by myself and write something great,” she explained. “I work my a** off to get it.”

“I really work very hard on every song,” she acknowledged. “The first person I ever had a hit with is right here… El DeBarge with ‘Rhythm of the Night’ back in 1985.”

Diane Warren reveals her future plans

On her future plans, Warren shared, “I want to keep doing this… and doing it better!”

Diane Warren. Photo Credit: Erik Melvin

Receiving the Jonny Mercer Award from Paul Williams

The evening’s program concluded with the presentation of the coveted Johnny Mercer Award to Diane Warren, which is the highest honor bestowed by Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Multi-award-winning songwriter, SHOF inductee, and Johnny Mercer Award recipient

Paul Williams, who is a multi-award-winning songwriter, Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, and a past recipient of this prestigious award, presented the award to Ms. Warren and stated that “A.I. worries about Diane Warren,” and rightfully so.

On accepting the Johnny Mercer Award, Warren remarked, “Songwriting isn’t something I do; It’s who I am, and what I live, and breathe for every day of my life.”

Live performances in Diane Warren’s honor

Grammy and Emmy winner Andra Day (and Academy Award nominee) performed Warren’s Oscar-nominated tune “Stand Up for Something” from the film “Marshall.”

In addition, five-time Grammy nominee El Debarge closed the show performing “Rhythm of the Night,” which was Warren’s first hit song (from 1985), which coincides with the song’s 40th anniversary.

They were able to bring the crowd on their feet, stomping and clapping along with them.

Diane Warren is congratulated by the Mercer Family

The Mercer Family congratulated her on this milestone. They welcomed Warren for being in an elite group of 42 winners (from over 450 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees). “This honor is earned and well-deserved,” the Mercer Family (Jim and Jon Corwin) expressed.

