Diane Warren talks about her 15th Oscar nomination for ‘Best Original Song’

Diane Warren at the 2024 Oscar Nominees Luncheon. Photo Credit: Mike Baker, A.M.P.A.S.

Diane Warren chatted about her 15th career Oscar nomination for “Best Original Song.”

Warren wrote “The Fire Inside,” which is performed by Beck G, and featured in the motion picture “Flamin’ Hot,” which was directed by Eva Longoria.

“Flamin’ Hot” is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia), the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon.

Diane Warren: A 15-time competitive Oscar nominee

On scoring her 15th career Oscar nomination for “Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures,” Warren said, “It felt amazing. I stayed up all night the day as part of the ‘Sleepless Sleepover’ before with a bunch of my friends awaiting the Oscar nominations. It is very nerve-wracking. It starts out with everyone having fun, and there is pizza.”

“There were a lot of people that came this year but only the crazy ones stayed up all night to watch the nominations announcement with me. ‘The Fire Inside’ wound up being the first song that was nominated, and I just jumped up and down,” she exclaimed.

“Listen, it is not easy to get nominated for an Academy Award,” she noted. “I don’t ever take it for granted, and the fact that I keep on getting nominated shows respect from the best in the world in film and music.”

“My peers are the ones that only nominate five songs,” Warren said. “The fact that one of those five songs again this year was mine is something that I don’t take for granted. I think that’s a giant win.”

Diane Warren: An Honorary Academy Award recipient

In 2023, she was recognized with an Honorary Academy Award, which was presented by Cher, for her “genius, generosity and passionate commitment to the power of song in film.”

2024 Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Warren opened up about attending the 2024 Oscar Nominees Luncheon at the International Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton on Monday, February 12, 2024.

“Yesterday, was the Oscar Nominees luncheon and it was just so fun,” she admitted. It is such a great day, especially since four of the five nominated songs are going to lose on Oscar night, and I know the feeling because it has happened to me 14 times before.”

“It is still okay because you got there. It is a cool group of people to be with. Your peers, who are the best of the best at what they do, are there,” she added.

Songwriters Hall of Fame virtual chat with the 2024 Oscar nominees

Warren also noted that she enjoyed being a part of the “Songwriters Hall of Fame” virtual chat alongside her fellow Oscar-nominated songwriters. “That was really fun too,” she admitted.

Future plans

On her New Year’s resolutions for 2024, she shared, “To keep doing what I’m doing and just getting better at it, and just writing better songs. I’m trying to do as much good work as I possibly can. Also, I love helping animals.”

Advice for young and aspiring songwriters

For young and aspiring songwriters, she said, “Just work hard. For anything competitive like that, you need to have talent.”

“Without talent and without hard work, it doesn’t mean anything. If you have both and a little luck thrown in, you can succeed,” she acknowledged.

Diane Warren. Photo Credit: Chris Pizello

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Warren said, “I am just getting started.”

Her favorite motto to live by is: “Work a little harder, be a little smarter.”

For her fans, she concluded about “The Fire Inside,” “Anything is possible with passion. ‘The Fire Inside’ is about passion; that is what this song is all about. The real meaning is passion because when you have the fire inside, anything is possible.”

“The Fire Inside” is available on Apple Music by clicking here.

To learn more about Diane Warren, check out her official website, and follow her on Instagram and Twitter.