Designer and music artist manager Nessa Monte talks about her career and the digital age

Nessa Monte. Photo Courtesy of Nessa Monte

Designer and music artist manager Nessa Monte chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her career and the digital age.

On her daily motivations, she said, “My three daughters Zaniah, Gizelle, and Hazel are the reason I push so hard to break down barriers. Also, the fact that I have absolutely tried everything from the military, graduating from college with a b.s degree, going to school for engineering amongst a whole bunch of other things that I’ve tried, and I still found myself having just enough to provide for my children when their wants are endless and the fact that I would like to leave them generation wealth.”

The digital age

On being a designer and music artist manager in the digital age, she said, “It feels absolutely amazing to be living my dreams and conforming to what I call happiness. I love the fact that I can be creative and make my designs and the Nessa Monte name known to the world. I also feel absolutely amazing being able to take these artists to the next level of their craft by providing them with honest management.”

“Not only are they rappers but they are businessmen and we also learn the business aspect of the industry. Jah-Nessa Entertainment Pride itself on creating an honest atmosphere where we can all work together. When it boils down to digital age management. I absolutely love it because we are able to have more control over our rights and not have to conform to anyone’s negative energy or atmosphere,” she said.

For young and aspiring designers and music managers, she said, “My advice for Young designers and music artists would be to stay consistent do not give up on your dreams consistently create your dreams. I would also tell them to re-educate themselves on what they want to do and the things that they need to do so that it may be a strategic organizing plan.”

Regarding her future plans, she said, “My plans for the future consist of being in multiple stories around the world. Being a part of New York, Los Angeles, and London fashion week with my handbags.”

“On the management side, I will take my artist to whatever height they allow themselves to believe. With hard work and dedication, we can do anything our minds envision. I always like to say you think it, you see it, you speak it, and you feel it,” she said.

She opened up about her latest projects. “I am currently working on tours and collaborations with other artists for the Jah-Nessa Entertainment Artist Aye-R and Body Bagg Jonez,” she said.

“On the Nessa Monte designer side, I am working on getting in more showrooms, stores, and opening my own store one day soon. I will be expanding the brand to add different types of accessories. Accessories have always been my love since I was a kid. An accessory can make any outfit pop.”

Regarding her definition of success, she said, “Success to me is mental success because when you have mental success you are able to succeed in anything. A strong mind builds a relentless body and soul.”

She concluded, “I hold so much gratitude. I also would like people to know that Nessa Monte is here to stay. I’ve worked hard for these very days all my life with staying consistent and not listening to people tell me I cannot because “I Can.” I can do whatever I put my mind to, just like anyone ‘Can’.”

To learn more about Nessa Monte, visit her official website.