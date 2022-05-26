Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher dies

Andrew Fletcher, a founding member of the British electronic band Depeche Mode, had died aged 60, the band announced Thursday.

Published

Fletcher was one of the founders of electronic pioneers Depeche Mode
Fletcher was one of the founders of electronic pioneers Depeche Mode - Copyright AFP Jim WATSON
Fletcher was one of the founders of electronic pioneers Depeche Mode - Copyright AFP Jim WATSON

Andrew Fletcher, a founding member of the British electronic band Depeche Mode, had died aged 60, the band announced Thursday.

“We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher,” it said on Twitter.

“Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint.”

Born in 1961 in Nottingham, Fletcher was a keyboardist and one of the founders of electronic pioneers Depeche Mode.

The band have sold more than 100 million albums since they started up in 1980, winning over a global audience with hits like “Personal Jesus” or “Just Can’t Get Enough”.

Depeche Mode triumphed with a string of hits in the 1980s and early 1990s, at first becoming synonymous with danceable synthpop but then gradually adopting a darker sound.

Fletcher was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with the other members of Depeche Mode in 2020.

The band’s last studio album “Spirit” came out in 2017.

In an interview with AFP ahead of its release, its members said they were proud to have attracted listeners of other genres, including rock fans who would have rarely stepped into a dance club.

“One of our legacies is to make electronic music popular to the masses,” Fletcher said.

Fellow artists mourned the musician online on Thursday.

Lol Tolhurst, drummer for The Cure, said it was “very sad news”.

“I knew Andy and considered him a friend. We crossed many of the same pathways as younger men. My heart goes out to his family,” he wrote on Twitter.

Fletcher leaves behind a wife and two children.

In this article:Andrew Fletcher, Britain, Depeche mode, Entertainment, Music
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

China claims almost all of the resource-rich waterway China claims almost all of the resource-rich waterway

World

Marcos says Philippines to uphold South China Sea ruling

Philippine president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr said he would uphold an international ruling against Beijing over the disputed South China Sea.

18 hours ago
Videos on social media of Russian helicopters being shot down are very public evidence of the extent of the losses Videos on social media of Russian helicopters being shot down are very public evidence of the extent of the losses

Business

Is Ukraine the attack helicopter’s grave?

The numerous videos on social media of Russian helicopter gunships being shot down are very public evidence of the extent of the losses.

12 hours ago

Business

No slump for pump and dump cryptocurrency gangs

The value of an obscure coin called Enzyme was tumbling downwards earlier this month — but then something unusual happened on May 15.

8 hours ago
A resident rushes to safety before Russian shells start slamming into her village near Kharkiv A resident rushes to safety before Russian shells start slamming into her village near Kharkiv

World

In a village near Kharkiv, life under constant shelling

"This is how we live, running to our cellars. Maybe we should leave," cries retired nurse Larysa Kosynets.

17 hours ago