Dennis Lopes: from local to global multimedia producer

Photo courtesy of Dennis Lopes

Dennis Lopes understands the importance of hard work. As a self-taught multimedia producer, Lopes demonstrates that talent and a strong work ethic are the keys to success in the entertainment industry. Whether it’s editing gaming videos for Twitch streamers or creating content for one of the biggest YouTube creators, Lopes has established a reputation as a skilled multimedia producer.

His path to success has been quite unique. From Brazil, Lopes taught himself English to pursue his dreams in the United States. He always had a fascination with what goes on behind the scenes of films, TV shows, and video productions. This early interest fueled his determination to learn editing and content production on his own. His extensive hands-on experience mirrors the expertise of his peers, and his creative abilities speak for themselves when attracting clients.

Lopes’ career in editing started with small gigs editing gaming videos. Before he began to learn English, he connected with Twitch streamers and some smaller creators. He knew that learning the language was essential if he wanted to grow his career. After becoming fluent in English, his career took off. Lopes connected with much larger creators on YouTube and eventually landed a lucrative job with creator FaZe Rug.

When Lopes started working with FaZe Rug, the creator had a solid fanbase, but his growth was stagnating. Over the past three years, FaZe Rug has acquired over 7.6 million subscribers and gained over 4 billion channel views. Lopes has personally edited all of the channel’s videos since 2020 and is responsible for over 50% of FaZe Rug’s all-time channel views, an impressive 8.1 billion. His goal with FaZe Rug’s content was to develop a higher viewer retention rate by creating a recognizable video editing style. He has successfully innovated a professional yet authentic style for FaZe Rug’s videos that other YouTube creators often imitate. Lopes’ style hinges on editing videos to look authentic and homemade while still delivering high-quality and professional videos.

Through editing for FaZe Rug, Lopes has become an expert in conforming to tight turnaround times. He often works on 48-hour deadlines, even when presented with several hours of footage and audio files to compile. While these projects are daunting, his passion for editing and profoundly ingrained work ethic carry him through. Being the lead editor for such a prominent creator may be stressful, but it also allows Lopes to do the kind of work he has always dreamed of.

Lopes has established himself as a driving force behind FaZe Rug’s success, but his journey will not end here. He plans to scale his own business and potentially hire employees to expand his career as a multimedia producer. Up-and-coming editors have much to learn from Lopes and will be excited to join him. Lopes has already come a long way from his humble beginnings, and this next phase of his career will carry him even further. Lopes is an example of what can happen when you put your mind to a goal and work hard to achieve it.