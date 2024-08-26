Demi the Daredevil talks about ‘American Zombie’ single

Demi the Daredevil. Photo Credit: Madeleine Hanlon Azar.

Demi the Daredevil chatted about his new single “American Zombie.” He hails from the city of El Paso, Texas.

Recently, he announced his new single “American Zombie,” which will be released on Wednesday, August 28th, where he worked alongside such co-collaborators as the LA-based TikTok star RudyWade, Filipino-American star Ethan Gander, and Nashville’s alternative-hip-hop artist Mitchel Dae.

‘American Zombie’ single

On his new single “American Zombie,” he said, “I made the instrumental for it a few months ago, trying to go for this big “impending doom” mood.”

“I’ve wanted to write about the ‘derealization’ or ‘depersonalization’ experience, where you’re managing your life on the outside but not really present with yourself, and it’s a scary feeling that a lot of kids are going through. Then we brought on three other artists, and the song evolved into something with even more dimension,” he elaborated.

Music and songwriting inspirations

On his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, “I feel like the world of music is so vast. It feels like an endless adventure to try and make all the main music moods and do them in your own way.”

“Lyrically, I don’t ever seem to not have problems, so writing lyrics is a way to really process the issue and let go of it. I also feel like a really imperfect and insecure person, but the pursuit of making something ‘perfect’ is exciting,” he elaborated.

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he shared, “I plan to tour a lot! I think it’s in me to be a jester on stage.”

“I plan to make more concept albums that have a certain lasting tale that kids can hold onto for a while, really knowing the patterns and pitfalls and lessons that humans will always go through,” he elaborated.

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, he said, “On one hand, it seems like because of the digital age, artists have more tools to be self-sufficient than ever.”

“On the other hand, artists have to do everything themselves before anybody in the industry wants to help, so it can be overwhelming. The biggest challenge for me on social media is trying to be an artist and not a con artist, while still trying to get our name out there,” he said.

He continued, “Can you tell the difference when you watch a new movie or series that was made based on AI analyzing a bunch of psychological data of what pleases or hooks us, but something is ‘missing,’ versus one of those movies that feels very personal and idiosyncratic to the creator? The AI reference is how I feel about a lot of social media videos right now.”

“I think we’re starting to see through it, and gravitate towards more substance than gimmicks that only play on our instincts,” he added.

Dream collab choices in music

On his dream collaboration choices, he listed, “Billie Joe Armstrong, Bert McCracken, Patrick Stump, or Melanie Martinez.”

Advice for young and emerging artists

For young and emerging artists, he said, “If you’re not finding magic in the band you’re with, believe in yourself and learn to record all the parts on your own. You will save time.”

“And then, focus on exactly what kind of audience you want to be connecting with online,” he said.

Success

Demi the Daredevil equates the word success with “freedom.”

Closing thoughts on ‘American Zombie’

For his fans and listeners, he said about “American Zombie,” “If you get to that place where you feel like you’re living in this permanent ‘zoned out’ state, and start to freak out about it, recovery is possible.”

“Get enough quiet time to ‘lose your mind and come to your senses’ and you’ll slowly start to feel human again. And ask for help if you need it,” he expressed.

To learn more about Demi the Daredevil, follow him on Instagram.