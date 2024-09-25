Demi Lovato talks about ‘Child Star’ film, career-defining moments, and success

Demi Lovato, star and director of 'Child Star' on Hulu. Photo Credit: John Castillo, OBB Media.

Global pop star Demi Lovato chatted about her new documentary film “Child Star,” shared her career-defining moments, and offered advice for young and aspiring artists and storytellers.

Track and field legend Wilma Rudolph once said: “Never underestimate the power of dreams and the influence of the human spirit. We are all the same in this notion: The potential for greatness lives within each of us.” This quote applies to Demi Lovato.

‘Child Star’ documentary film on Hulu

“Child Star,” which was released on September 17th on the streaming service Hulu, explores the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most well-known former child stars.

Through celebrity interviews, verité scenes, and archival footage, the film deconstructs the stages of earlier stardom and looks at the entertainment system over the last century.

In “Child Star,” Lovato sits down with several iconic former child stars to reflect on their personal experiences working in the entertainment industry in never-before-heard stories.

Together, they take a look at the next generation of child actors and how to move forward in an ever-changing landscape. “Growing up in the spotlight changed our lives forever,” Lovato said.

This movie marked Lovato’s directorial debut with Nicola Marsh co-directing the project.

For Lovato, working on “Child Star” was a very reflective experience.

Aside from Lovato, the documentary Drew Barrymore, Chris Columbus, Christina Ricci, JoJo Siwa, Raven-Symoné, Alyson Stoner, and Kenan Thompson.

“Thank you to all of the former child stars who shared their stories with me in my directorial debut and new documentary,” Lovato said.

In addition, Lovato co-wrote and recorded the pensive song “You’ll Be OK, Kid” for “Child Star.”

Lovato on the lessons learned from her ‘Child Star’ film

On the lessons learned from “Child Star,” Lovato stated, “Making ‘Child Star’ was such a liberating experience.”

“Speaking to other child actors that had similar experiences to mine made me feel less alone,” she acknowledged.

“It was interesting to me that we all had a similar experience with disassociation, forgetting periods of time when we were working,” she added.

Lovato on her career-defining moments

Regarding her career-defining moments, Lovato revealed, “There are so many moments that were really special to me, but I think the show that taught me the most was ‘Barney’.”

In 2002, Lovato began her acting career on the children’s TV series “Barney & Friends,” where she played the role of Angela in Seasons 7 and 8 respectively.

“It was the first time I was working with adults mainly, and they were all so kind and supportive to me. I learned so much from being on that show,” she expressed.

Lovato’s advice for hopefuls that wish to make it in the entertainment industry

For young and emerging singers, actors, artists, songwriters, and storytellers, Lovato suggested they “take a look at what they want” and “really hone their craft. “

“Study, take lessons, learn,” she said. “There is really no need to rush it, stay in school, finish growing up.”

“When you are of age and ready, you will also be really well learned and versed in your craft, and you will also know who you are as a person as well,” Lovato elaborated.

Lovato defines success

Lovato furnished her definition of the word success. “Success means happiness,” she said.

“Also, having a supportive family, and spending time with them and great friends that care,” she added.

Closing thoughts on the ‘Child Star’ film

For her fans and supporters, Lovato remarked, “I want fans to know just how hard some of us worked, and that many of us really wanted to be working but needed the proper guard rails to do so; that’s why I made the project.”

“To just share how we can all ensure good guard rails are in place, specifically for the next generation of social media child stars that don’t have the Coogan law to protect them,” Lovato concluded.

Eleanor Roosevelt once said: “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” Demi Lovato embodies this wise quote, and it is evident that her new documentary is an inspiration to us all.

