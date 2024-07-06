Demetrius Grosse and Bishop Martin talk about ‘Sound of Hope’ film

Demetrius Grosse in 'Sound of Hope.' Photo Courtesy of Angel Studios.

Demetrius Grosse and Bishop Martin chatted about their new movie “Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot.”

On July 4th, Angel Studios released this new film, which tells the story of Bishop and First Lady Donna Martin living in the town of Possum Trot in East Texas.

“Sound of Hope” is based on a true story; it follows how the couple, along with 22 families, adopted 77 of the most difficult to place children in their town’s local foster care system and ignited a movement to protect vulnerable children that continues today.

Nika King of “Euphoria” portrays First Lady Donna Martin in this film.

Demetrius on ‘Sound of Hope’

On being a part of this film, Demetrius said, “Wow, what a journey for us! Being able to access — in real time — the hero and the heroine of this story, Bishop Martin and First Lady Donna Martin, was great, especially to be able to have a relationship with them in the early onset as we were beginning filming.”

“To have such an amazing story that is so full of inspired hope and all the good things that the world needs right now was a real honor and a pleasure,” Demetrius added.

Lessons learned from this screenplay

“This screenplay taught me that I can do more than I think I could do. That’s what it taught me,” he admitted. “It’s a huge undertaking to play someone of Bishop Martin’s stature, and with his kind of integrity, his story, and what he and his wife were able to do. I didn’t take that lightly, and I won’t take it lightly now.”

“At the same time, there were challenges from an artistic standpoint,” Demetrius noted. “You are giving sermons in front of some of the people who are actual church members of that church.”

“Being able to hold a candle to this bright torch that this couple has lit for us to see through these times was quite special,” Demetrius admitted.

Bishop Martin on having Demetrius play him

On having Demetrius portray this inspirational real-life character, Bishop Martin remarked, “I think for the most part, Demetrius did an exceptionally good job. I give him all the accolades for the work that he did because playing a preacher falls in a different category. That’s not an easy role to play.”

“You need to have the heart for it and the spirit for it. This role needed someone who was dedicated to the cause. That was the best I can describe it,” Demetrius noted.

“The whole process was defining due to the power, the push, and the punch,” Bishop Martin said.

“I like the punch. When you see the people of God becoming excited about the power of God and what he is doing, those are the moments that you cherish to cease something of that nature,” Bishop Martin elaborated.

“Those moments were not acting; those moments were real. Seeing how the people responded to God’s spirit was amazing,” Bishop Martin added.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Bishop Martin responded, “Right now, I want to see other churches and other people get involved. Beat this drum to every child in this system so they can find a beautiful and loving home. That’s where I am going from here.”

“I want to see the Lord open up the doors so that people can understand that this is the will of God, and that’s marvelous in our eyes,” Bishop Martin added.

Success

On his definition of success, Demetrius said, “Success looks like resilience and faith. Also, putting faith in action, which is what Bishop Martin and First Lady Donna Martin are doing, and have done. That’s what success looks like.”

“Success is being in the favor and the will of God, and doing the good work, and He will provide all our needs,” Demetrius noted.

“Being successful is being in the will of God,” Bishop Martin explained. “That will always bring success. It will never diminish because the Lord is with us. I believe that this is going to be one of the most successful movements in our history.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Sound of Hope’

For fans and viewers, Demetrius said, “I hope people get that ‘we are better together.’ When we are together and we are operating in faith and accountability to one another and taking steps together (and doing something with that faith), then there is nothing that we can’t do. There is no obstacle that we can’t overcome.”

